A chance to earn a little national recognition has the Buccaneers buzzing as they prepare to kickoff the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic at 4:30 p.m. today at Glynn County Stadium.
But on the field, it will be business as usual for McIntosh County Academy (1-1) in its matchup with West Nassau (1-1).
“We’re the opener, I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve got to set the tone,’” MCA head cach Bradley Warren said with a chuckle during the press conference introducing the classic in April. “I hope we can pass the hot potato with a dub. It’s going to be tough. I know my kids are going to be excited. We outta travel well. The kids are Brunswick, Glynn, our school know each other, so I’m sure there will be some inner-state support.”
The Buccaneers are only two weeks removed from a trip to Glynn County Stadium, where Class A, Division II MCA fell in a hard-fought battle against Class 6A Glynn Academy.
Following a bye week, McIntosh County Academy is ready to punch up again against West Nassau of the FHSAA’s Class 2S.
But the Warriors’ size advantage doesn’t lie just in its school size, but the players on their roster as well, particularly on the offensive line. Similarly to MCA, West Nassau runs wing-T and spread concepts on offense, using its line to wear down opposing defenses over the course of the game.
West Nassau enters the contest averaging 206.5 rushing yards per contest over its first two games, led by senior wing back Christopher Crews (10 carries, 148 yards, 1 touchdown) and senior running back Russell Weeks (18-145-2).
With senior linebacker Lake Linton leading the charge in the front seven, McIntosh has held up pretty well defensively over its first two games, allowing just 17 points per contest.
“They’re a lot bigger than us,” Warren said. “They’re really physical. They play a physical style of football, which our kids do too so that doesn’t really bother me. The biggest thing is their size.”
That theme holds true on the offensive side of the ball, where the Buccaneers are looking to iron out some of the inconsistencies that have plagued the program since preseason.
McIntosh had a solid offensive showing in its first preseason game against Long County before struggling to move the ball much in a jamboree against Brunswick High. The Buccaneers cleaned up some mistakes, came out and moved the ball well in a win over Johnson in its regular season opener, but its only two scores would come off turnovers the following week in its loss to Glynn.
Between JaReese Campbell and Neo West, MCA has the potential to break off a big play at any moment, but the Buccaneers would prefer to grind down an opposing defense and control the ball.
Stacking more positive plays will help in that regard, but that will require McIntosh County Academy to lean into its speed advantage against a West Nassau defense that has already recorded 11 tackles for a loss through two games.
“We feel like we’ve got a speed advantage,” Warren said. “We’re a smaller team, but we’re not a pushover. We’ve shown that the last two outings.
“We’ve got better speed. I’m just worried about they’re size. We’ve got to nullify that with our speed, and I think we’ll be OK. If not, it could be a long night for the Bucs.”
A coin flip ahead of the classic decided home and away for the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic. All Georgia teams will be designated the visiting team for the first year of the two-year agreement, thus fans of those teams should enter the stadium off Altama Avenue/Exchange Club and enjoy the games from the visitors bleachers.