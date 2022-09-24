Playing its third classification of 5A or higher opponent, the Buccaneers took it to Bradwell Institute at The Ship for a 40-13 win.
Surprisingly, the Tigers (0-5) scored the first touchdown of the game to put pressure on the No. 10 Class A, Division II Buccaneers.
The lead was short-lived as McIntosh drove down the field, took the lead, and then put forth a dominant display.
“We played well tonight,” said McIntosh County head coach Bradley Warren. “We put up a lot of things together, that we fixed from last week. We put forty points on the board and played well defensively. We had several key turnovers the defense did. We had some great long time-consuming drives on offense. I think DeMonte’ Stokes had a short interception that he returned for a touchdown. We had a couple of drives that were well over seven minutes that we scored.”
Controlling the game to its liking, McIntosh rallied off 20 unanswered to go into the half up 20-6, before outscoring Bradwell 20-7 in the second half.
“Bradwell played hard,” Warren said. “It was a good game for us.”
McIntosh has one more non-region contest as the team travels to Pearson to take on the Atkinson County Rebels (2-3) next Friday.