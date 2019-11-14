All season, Bradley Warren has insisted his team got better each week, and at this point it’s clear his statement is more than just coachspeak.
McIntosh County Academy (5-5) is playing it’s best ball of the season entering into a matchup against Emanuel County Institute (5-5) in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public playoffs.
Kickoff from The Ship is set for 7:30 p.m. today.
After starting the season 0-2 while being outscored 83-7 by Pierce County and Brunswick High in the first season of Warren’s return to McIntosh, the Buccaneers won five of their last eight games, including the last three.
“I’ve told you, all year long, I feel like we’ve gotten better each week, and I meant that,” Warren said. “We’ve got a big challenge ahead, and I think we’ve got the potential to make a playoff run if we bring our A-game.
“If we don’t bring our A-game in the playoffs, you go home.”
McIntosh County has brought its A-game against opponents from Class A-Public this season, outscoring Claxton, Portal and Treutlen 96-3 over its current three-game winning streak to improve to 4-0 against teams in the same classification with a point differential of +125.
The key to the Buccaneers’ success has been controlling the flow of the game through its wing-T offense and playing complementary football on defense.
Led by junior Trenton Johnson, MCA is averaging a robust 225.8 yards per game on the ground, and 268.4 total, good for 23.2 points per contest. The scoring output increases to 32 against teams from Class A-Public.
Johnson has rushed for a team-high 955 yards and 15 touchdowns at 6.8 yards per carry, and Will Jones has added 413 yards and six scores. The trio of JaReese Campbell (290), Elijah Ellison (210), and Quan Proctor (195) have also combined for 695 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in spot duty.
When the Buccaneers have needed a play through the air, quarterback Dalton McClellan has looked to Ellison, Khay Loyd and C. Reed, each of whom has five catches on the year.
The game plan will likely look the same for whichever offense is on the field, as Emanuel County Institute also likes to methodically attack defenses out of the wing-T.
“They play hard,” Warren said. “They have a similar offense as us, they’re a running team.
“They do some good things. It’s fun to watch another wing-T team; what they do versus what we do.”
Emanuel County rushed for 378 yards last week in a 30-27 loss to Calvary Day to push its season average to 295.1 rushing yards and 28.5 points per game.
MCA will need to be stout up front defensively, as ECI fullback Ja’Rell Jordan leads the team with 1,339 yards and 17 touchdowns. PJ Farnum, Takyle Foreman, and D.J. Jones are each also a threat to take the ball the distance on any given play as they’ve combined to run for 1,304 yards on 11.1 yards per carry.
The Buccaneers have allowed just 18.2 points per game this season, and they’ll likely need another strong defensive performance if they’re to advance to the second round.
“The defense has held tough all year, and they’re going to have to step up again Friday night against a very good senior fullback,” Warren said.
McIntosh County Academy hasn’t played a playoff game since 2016, when the current group of seniors were just freshmen trying to find their way.
Coming into the season, the team’s goal was simply just to return to the postseason; preseason Maxwell Ratings gave the team just a 15.6 percent chance of qualifying. Now that the Buccaneers have secured a playoff game in front of their home crowd with a matchup against two-time defending state champion Clinch County on the line, they’re fixated on making the most of this opportunity.
“I think they’re pretty pumped up,” Warren said. “We played a little sloppy in the penalty category last Friday. That cost us a touchdown that was taken back, we fumbled the ball after a penalty.
“I think they’ve been a little more focused this week now that they have a lot at stake.”