In the midst of a renaissance season, McIntosh County Academy can cement its status as a Class A contender in a showdown against undefeated Savannah Country Day at Saunders Field on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Despite sitting a game under .500 on the season, the Buccaneers (2-3, 0-1) have shown the mettle to be considered a dark horse in Region 3-A Division A, a surprising position for a program that entered the year having won four games the past two seasons.
Head coach Bradley Warren is in his first year back at McIntosh County, where he led the team to a 27-11 record from 1999-2001, and he’s picked up right where he left off as evidenced by his team’s big upset of Brantley County a week ago.
The Class 3A Blue Herons were 3-1 on the season when the Buccaneers rolled into Candy Bay Stadium and walked away with a 48-14 victory.
McIntosh dropped a pair of contests against larger schools to open the season, running into a Class 3A Pierce County team that’s won 18 of its last 19 games and Class 6A’s Brunswick High, which has only lost to a couple of ranked teams in-state and a Florida powerhouse, but those temporary setbacks help forage a team ready to battle in Class A.
The Buccaneers showed as much two weeks ago when its wild comeback was thwarted by a late Cavaliers touchdown that kept No. 10 Calvary Day unblemished.
Morale victories aren’t what McIntosh is playing for. It’ll look to complete the task of knocking off an unbeaten against 5-0 Savannah Country Day.
“We’re getting better every week,” Warren said. “We’re learning the new systems and playing the game like it should be. Their work ethic has been tremendous.
“We’ve been tested several times, we’ve failed some of those tests. We’re starting to respond to them now.”
Along with Calvary Day, Savannah Country Day is one of the final two remaining undefeated teams in Region 3-A, and if the Buccaneers are to push the Hornets to the brink and beyond, they’ll have to play smart and disciplined.
McIntosh has played precisely that brand of football on the offensive side in recent weeks as its found its legs in the wing-T. The Buccaneers have rushed for more than 500 yards over the past two weeks, led by junior Trenton Johnson, who has run for 345 yards and eight touchdowns in that span.
With future opponents sure to key on Johnson, look for Will Jones and Elijah Ellison to break off a few big games in response.
“We’re understanding the offense better,” Warren said. “Early in the year, we couldn’t check, we couldn’t run some concepts. Now we can.”
The Buccaneers threw a touchdown last week off play action last week, and they got the counter game working with Ellison as they kept Brantley County on their toes throughout the evening.
But MCA can’t rest on its laurels against Savannah Country Day with Andre Miller, a three-star 2020 prospect with 21 offers, working on the defensive line.
Offensively, the Hornets have been fairly balanced under sophomore quarterback Barry Kleinpeter, who has completed 60 percent of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions in addition to rushing for 257 yards and five more scores.
“We don’t want to go back to the old habits,” Warren said. “We want to stay focused on what we do and how we do it.
“We don’t want to take any steps back, which that’s the big trap I think we need to avoid Friday night. We need to play our brand of football and not look back and feel comfortable. We’ve got to stay hungry and uncomfortable all the time.”