In the first game of the 2022 season, the Buccaneers of McIntosh (1-0) took on a 3A team in the Atomsmashers in Darien.
McIntosh got the game’s first possession after Johnson deferred the kickoff till the second half. Head coach Bradley Warren mentioned that his senior captain JaReese Campbell would line up at the quarterback position. However, that looked like a ploy as Neo West sat under center to direct the offense.
The team’s first possession of the season didn’t go as planned, as they went for a three-and-out and were lined back to punt deep. After a bobbled snap on the punt, Blake Taylor scrabbled and fought hard for the much-needed two yards to give his team a first down.
Eventually punting the ball to Johnson, McIntosh’s defense had to face an Atomsmasher’s offense that sat in the shotgun formation and ran several outside rushes, and screenplays.
The defense would hold firm for a majority of the game.
McIntosh’s second possession of the game saw them starting from their 11-yard line. Slowly, the Buccaneers found open spots in the field to gain big plays. JaReese Campbell picked up 14 yards to give his offense some breathing room in their own half of the field. Two plays later, McIntosh decided to throw the ball for the first time. West found Monte’ Stokes in a one-on-one with an Atomsmasher safety for a 46-yard passing play.
Getting the big play, the Buccaneers tried to play smash mouth by running downhill on the Atomsmashers. Unfortunately, things did not go well for them as they failed to convert on a fourth down play, needing one yard on the 14-yard line.
Frustrated with the refs, Warren and the coaches kept their team level-headed to stay in the moment and keep the game scoreless.
After both teams punted and Johnson went three-and-out deep inside their own half of the field, McIntosh had the ball on the 36 of Johnson.
With 58 seconds to play before the half, the Buccaneers went more passing oriented to try and get the first points on the board. On fourth and 15 and having 50 seconds to go, West scrambled his way out of the pocket and down the sideline to get 16-yards to move the chains.
West connected with Stokes on a screenplay on the ensuing play that saw the senior wideout untouched and into the end zone. Failing to convert the extra point, the Buccaneers led 6-0 going into the half.
The second half saw McIntosh control a majority of the possession, using its WingT offense to slow down the game and take chunks of yards at a time.
Eventually, the Buccaneers were able to make their way down the field towards the end of the third quarter and inside Johnson’s 10 before the third quarter ended.
Still holding a 6-0 lead, Warren drew up a hard nose dive for JaReese Campbell top open up the fourth quarter. Campbell bulldozed his way through the Johnson defense and into the end zone from 8-yards out. His twin brother TyReese Campbell would convert the two-point conversion to put McIntosh up 14-0 with 11:26 to go in the game.
Johnson never quit, as they used their passing game to get their big backs open in space and ready for one-on-one opportunities. A big reason for getting down the field rather easily was the Buccaneers’ defense failing to bring the ball carrier down.
On third and seven from the 25-yard line of McIntosh, Johnson got its first touchdown of the game when Samari Dowdy was untouched as he made his way into the end zone. Failing the extra point attempt, the Atomsmashers were only down one score and the Buccaneers needed to hold on.
“I just feel like we need to be ready for the playoffs,” Warren said. “I don’t feel like we need to be in this ball game late. In the season, if we can play high-caliber teams and be ready for the playoffs it won’t be a surprise to us.”
Getting the ball back with 8 minutes to go, the Buccaneers gave JaReese Campbell five straight touches and he picked up 34 yards for his offense. On the next play, West gave LaDarius West an end around, and the silky slot receiver did his best to break tackles, fight his way through traffic, and break into the open field. Staying on his feet as the final defender tried a shoestring tackle, West scored the third touchdown of the night for the team from 41 yards out.
With a 20-6 lead, McIntosh’s defense gave up a 51-yard rush and eventually a fourth down carry to push themselves onto their goal line looking to make a stand. Amarion Scott would cut the score to 20-12 after a six-yard run with 1:48 to go in the game.
“We knew going into the game that they had big play potential,” Warren said of Johnson. “We held them and held them, and then finally they popped a couple. I was worried about the big play potential on offense, and they are pretty good defensively at what they do.”
Johnson got the ball back with 24.8 seconds to go after Warren punted the ball to force the Atomsmashers to beat his team through the air.
After two pass attempts that saw a player take a fall to kill the clock, the Buccaneers only hold to hold on for 10 more seconds for the win. Forcing one final deep ball for a hailmary, JaReese Campbell sealed the game with an interception, running around the field to let the game clock get to 00:00 before giving himself up.
“He is playing hard, He is our team captain,” Warren said. “He is our senior leader. Can’t say enough good about him.”
Campbell finished the game with a rushing total of 101 yards, a touchdown, and the game-sealing interception for his team.