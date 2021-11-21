Tyler McCumber tied the Seaside course record Sunday, shooting a 10-under 60 and finishing tied for fourth at the RSM Classic.
Teeing off on the 10th hole as part of the first group, McCumber started slowly in his Sunday morning round.
After a par his first two holes on Sunday, McCumber finally got his round going by nailing an 8-foot putt for birdie — his first of eight in the round.
Seaside’s 15th hole, a friendly hole all week for the PGA golfers, saw 140 birdies and 11 eagles made on the 565-yard hole.
McCumber stepped up to the 15th tee box and smoked his tee shot 323 yards into the middle of the fairway. Leaving himself 224 yards away from the hole, McCumber pulled his three-iron out. While fighting the wind, his approach shot left him with a 48-foot, 9-inch putt for eagle. As he stepped up to his ball and only having less than a 6 percent chance of sinking the putt, McCumber sank the putt to put himself 3 under through five holes in his final round.
Following his eagle putt on 15 with a birdie putt on 16, McCumber was at 4-under for the front nine and making the turn.
On the back nine, McCumber caught fire to cement his name in the history books.
Making a birdie off the turn, McCumber’s run of birdies started on the 4th hole onward to be in contention for the magic number of 59.
Sinking birdie after birdie, McCumber said shooting 59 entered his mind on 16.
“I came off a couple of birdies in a row and just tried to find a headspace that kind of kept the pedal down versus coasting in,” McCumber said. “I just wanted to try to have a goal to birdie every hole or make an eagle coming in.”
McCumber said the notion of having a goal like that in his mind was nothing more than keeping him focused.
As he walked off the 8th green after making his fifth consecutive birdie, the crowd followed the man who was looking to set the course record and cement his name among the 30 PGA golfer to shoot 59.
Hitting driver off the tee, 318 yards into the middle of the fairway, McCumber pulled out his 52-degree wedge for his approach shot to get as close as possible to the hole.
“I had a 52-degree wedge and a little bit of a hanging lie, and I was playing for about four or five yards of adrenaline to about three or four yards short of the pin just in case you get a little help or a little gust,” McCumber said of his second shot. “I figured an eight- to 10-footer right below it would be perfect, pretty make able. I caught it a degree low and came up just a hair short and had a little longer putt than I wanted for 59.”
His second shot left him more than 56 feet short of the hole. The illustrious 59 was in danger of not being reached.
With the scoreboard on the 9th green-reading a 5.6 percent chance of his putt being made, McCumber had all the confidence in the world that the putt would fall.
“It looked great the entire way,” McCumber said. “It was right-to-left grain and then right-to-left and down. I knew if I got it to the one point at the grain change, I knew what it was going to do. So obviously you’re hitting it hard from 53 feet. Just wanted to have really good speed and I felt like I had the right speed, just hung out there a little longer than I needed.”
Missing the putt by almost 3 feet, McCumber’s chances of 59 vanished.
He would sink his the final putt for 60 and tie the Seaside course record.
According to the PGA Tour, McCumber is the 50th golfer to shoot a 60 or better in a single round of golf. The RSM had two this week with Day 1 leader Sebastián Muñoz getting things started out of the gate.
McCumber during the first two days was fighting to stay above the cut line, now he enters the history books.
“Yeah, I mean it was a little bit of a grind those first two days,” McCumber said. “I did get it going at times and sort of a few setbacks, but it’s kind of been — part of that process is just really staying patient because I know when I get going I can make a lot of birdies and even a couple of eagles this week. The conditions were a bit more favorable today for scoring.
“Yesterday I was so close in some really hard conditions to shooting 4 or 5 under even though I shot even. I knew that was a big moving day to be in position to sort of have a chance today, so that was sort of something I had to swallow last night and put it behind me so that I could try to come out and shoot a low one today.”