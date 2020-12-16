A full undergraduate scholarship, an opportunity to play Division I football, and a solidified career path: Khay Loyd got everything he could have asked for on the first day of the early signing period.
The McIntosh County Academy defensive back inked a national letter-of-intent Wednesday, pledging to The United States Military Academy in West Point where he’ll play for Army. Loyd will receive room and board, medical and dental care, a monthly allowance, and upon graduation, he’ll be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.
“It’s really a win-win,” Loyd said. “I’ll be playing D1. I’ll be playing in bowl games, playing on TV on Saturday’s, and then that too. There’s no way you can go wrong, I feel like.”
Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Loyd has the size Division I teams covet in their defensive backs, but it wasn’t until after completing his junior season that he realized he had the ability to play at the next level.
Loyd earned All-Region 3-A, Division A first team honors for his performance in the MCA secondary following a campaign that saw the Buccaneers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He also played split end in the team’s wing-T offense.
After the successful season, Loyd began popping up on some school’s radar.
“I’ve always been working by myself, but I wasn’t really thinking about college,” Loyd said. “I was thinking about it, but not to this level of possibility.
“But I had a really good junior year, and that’s really what put me on the map, I guess.”
Navy was the first service school to offer Loyd, and Army followed soon after. Originally uncertain about committing to four years in the military after football, Loyd soon decided it was the best decision for him.
“It took me a while to see that it was probably the best opportunity I would have, one of those two,” Loyd said. “The coaching staff was cool, I didn’t have any issue with that. I just couldn’t see the military part. But once I got over that, I realized it would be the best opportunity in the long run.”