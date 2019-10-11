McIntosh County Academy had another signature win within its grasps, but a few mistakes were all it took to come out on the wrong side of a 28-14 battle Friday against Savannah Country Day.
The Buccaneers (2-4, 0-2) used strong special teams play to build a 14-7 lead over the Hornets (6-0, 2-0) in the first half, getting a touchdown on a kickoff return and setting up another with a punt return.
But McIntosh wasn’t able to make enough plays down the stretch to hand an unbeaten Region 3-A rival its first loss of the season.
“They played great tonight; they just executed really well,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren. “We played OK, but OK doesn’t beat an undefeated team.”
Savannah Country Day’s offense continued to move the ball throughout the evening and put pressure on the McIntosh County defense, but the Buccaneers weren’t able to do the same, despite entering the contest having rushed for more than 500 combined yards the past two weeks.
“Offensively, we had a lot of things that stopped momentum, whether it be a penalty, a fumble, a loss of yards,” Warren said.
Twice now McIntosh has come to within striking distance of an upset of un undefeated region rival after dropping a 28-21 contest against Calvary Day two weeks ago.
But the Buccaneers have now played what are likely the top two teams in the region, and they have a chance to close the season strong with three opponents that are a combined 9-8 before its region crossover game.