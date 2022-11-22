Only three teams in McIntosh County Academy’s 46-year history have won 10 or more games. Only four have won a region championship.

The Buccaneers recorded a dominant regular season before falling in the waining seconds of a heartbreaking second-round loss to a perennial championship contender, and they were rewarded with 13 All Region 3-A, Division II first team selections — none bigger than senior linebacker Lake Linton’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year award.

