Only three teams in McIntosh County Academy’s 46-year history have won 10 or more games. Only four have won a region championship.
The Buccaneers recorded a dominant regular season before falling in the waining seconds of a heartbreaking second-round loss to a perennial championship contender, and they were rewarded with 13 All Region 3-A, Division II first team selections — none bigger than senior linebacker Lake Linton’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year award.
The quarterback of an MCA defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points in the classification at 12.5 points per game, Linton led the Buccaneers in tackles for the second consecutive season, racking up 102 stops with 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Despite rolling out an undersized lineup, the Buccaneers weaponized the team’s speed on defense. Linton personified the spirt of the unit, but he was far from alone. Six McIntosh County Academy defenders joined their interior linebacker on the all-region first team.
Starting up front, senior TyReese Campbell made his presence felt from the Buccaneers’ odd front with 54 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and a sack while missing a couple of games. Sophomore David Irons also sat out a few contests with injuries, but he was still able to put together a breakout campaign that saw him tally 59 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and a big block on a field goal attempt.
Senior outside linebacker LaDerrious West earned his first-team selection with 54 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two interceptions — not to mention his 523 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore safety also contributed on both sides of the ball, earning his first-team defense selection with 56 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble while chipping in 169 passing yards and three touchdowns as the starting quarterback in MCA’s wing-T offense.
Junior TJ Reed served as the Buccaneers’ primary corner, notching 19 tackles, and sophomore Jaylen Dallas rounded out McIntosh’s first-team defense members at athlete, making 27 tackles while contributing at a variety of positions.
Punter Blake Taylor was also voted to the all-region first team to cap off a senior season that saw him average 27.5 yards on 22 punts, downing five inside the 20-yard line.
Although defense was McIntosh County Academy’s calling card this season, the offense played a crucial part in the team’s success, averaging 25.4 points per game while controlling the ball with its relentless rushing attack.
Seniors Danny Thomas and Daniel Rush earned first-team honors as key members of an offensive line that paved the way for the Buccaneers to average more than 225 rushing yards per game and score 35 touchdowns on the ground. Junior tight end Dawson Hassler also helped open up holes for the run game, his contributions landing him on the first team.
The biggest beneficiary of the MCA run game was senior JaReese Campbell, who received a first-team selection for leading the team with 939 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while running the ball out of both the wildcat and as running back in the team’s classic wing-T look. He also made 21 tackles and three interceptions on defense, returning one for a score.
Senior Deondray Bacon also earned a first-team spot at running back, rushing for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks at linebacker.
But the honors didn’t end there. Seven more Buccaneers landed on the second team — giving McIntosh County Academy 20 total all-region selections on the season.
Divvying credit for the team’s grinding ground game, offensive linemen Wayne McClenithan, Kenan Thorpe, Marquez Edmonds and Dalton Ryals were each voted to the all-region second team, as was tight end Omari Lamb.
On defense, Jaylen Ellison recorded 61 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and recovered two fumbles to earn a second-team selection at linebacker. Defensive back DeMonte Stokes received a second-team spot in a season that saw him notch 46 tackles and intercept two passes that were both returned for scores while contributing in 403 rushing yards and four more touchdowns on offense.