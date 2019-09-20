McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren felt his team was due for a big game, and it obliged Friday in a 32-0 victory on the road against Jenkins County.
The Buccaneers (1-2) entered the contest winless on the season and just 1-11 in its past 12 games, but they broke the streak in a big way, hammering the Eagles (1-3) to score their biggest win since beating Jenkins County 38-0 in 2016.
“It was great,” Warren said of his first win back at McIntosh, where he coached from 1999-2001. “We used that schedule that we played early and played at that level. The intensity was there all four quarters.”
MCA lost games against Class 3A’s third-ranked Pierce County — winners of 16 of its last 17 — and Brunswick High of Class 6A to open the season, but playing its first game against a similarly-sized school in Jenkins County, it rolled.
Trent Johnson, Miles Wood, and Will Jones each found the end zone on the offensive side of the ball while Tyler Crosby and Jamri Jones added defensive scores via a pick-6 and a scoop and score respectively.
The Buccaneers had some trouble with extra points that Warren said the team needs to get fixed moving forward, but nevertheless, it was a strong overall performance as McIntosh built a 19-0 lead at halftime and coasted the rest of the way.