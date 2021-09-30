The Buccaneers have found their groove over the past two weeks — maintaining it will be the difficult part.
McIntosh County Academy (2-2-1, 2-0 Region 3-A Public) hosts No. 8 Emanuel County Institute (4-1, 2-0) at The Ship at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first of two straight contests against top 10 teams.
“I feel like these next two ballgames have a chance to be for first, second and third in our region seedings,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren.
A season ago, McIntosh County Academy traveled to Twin City and handed Emanuel County a 21-7 defeat, earning a bit of revenge for a playoff defeat the year prior. Now, it’s the Bulldogs that will take the 120-mile trip seeking payback.
But the Buccaneers have played their best football over the past two weeks, beating region rivals Bryan County and Claxton by a combined score of 74-6. McIntosh rushed for 555 over the span of two games after totaling just 468 yards on the ground and 22 points over the first three contests.
“Our defense has been playing well overall, and most of the special teams have,” Warren said. “We’ve been struggling on extra points — we’ve got to get that fixed. And then the offense has done a good job of ball control, clock control.”
Two weeks ago, it was quarterback Will Philmore who came up big for the Buccaneers offensively, rushing for 55 yards on eight attempts and completing 5-of-7 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Against Claxton, MCA turned to two-way standout Will Jones, who recorded 98 yards and two scores on 14 carries at fullback in addition to five tackles, two sacks and a tackle for a loss on the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s getting in better shape to play both ways,” Warren said. “We didn’t want to wear him out because you’re not productive on either side when you’re extremely tired. He’s been able to shoulder quite the load.”
Emanuel County Institute has been on a roll much of the season, defeating a ranked Savannah Christian in its season opener, and after falling by two points in a contest against Savannah Country Day, the Bulldogs bounced back to notch a victory over top 10 Vidalia.
In last week’s win against Portal, Emanuel got 82 rushing yards from D.J. Jones, and 77 from P.J. Farnum, out of its spread wing-T attack.
With an effective, grinding run game at the Bulldogs’ disposal, along with a big, physical defense, the contest will likely decided in a tight, low-scoring ballgame. McIntosh County Academy is fine with any game script as long as it leads to a win.
“If we can get a ‘W,’ I don’t care if it’s high scoring or low scoring, I’ll take whatever,” Warren said.