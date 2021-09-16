A much-needed victory will be earned at The Ship on Friday one way or another.
McIntosh County Academy (0-2-1) is still searching for its first win of the season as it opens up its Region 3-A Public schedule at 7:30 p.m. against Bryan County (1-2), a program that has won just two of its past 38 games.
The Buccaneers faced a gauntlet of a non-region slate over their first three games that featured contests against a couple of Class 6A playoff contenders and a traditional Class A powerhouse that are a combined 7-1-1 this season.
One factor behind MCA’s slow start has been its relatively modest production on the ground, where the team has yet to find the traction out of its wing-T following the graduation of running back Trenton Johnson.
A season ago, the Buccaneers averaged more than 278 rushing yards per game with Johnson piling up 1,547 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground — accounting for nearly 50 percent of the team’s total yardage and points. This season, McIntosh is rushing for just 156 yards per game, and the team has scored three touchdowns over the first three contests.
The impact of Johnson’s departure was most obvious last week against Charlton County.
Johnson racked up nearly 300 yards and scored three touchdowns on 30 carries to spur McIntosh County Academy to a 29-21 victory in the previous matchup. As a team, the Buccaneers carried the ball 48 times for 445 yards (9.3 yards per carry) against the Indians a year ago.
By comparison, MCA managed just 187 yards on 35 carries (5.3 YPC) last week. Austin Crosby led the team with 120 yards and a score on 13 carries, but the Buccaneers were unable to keep the chains moving consistently in the 22-8 loss.
While McIntosh is still figuring out its run game by committee, its defense has kept the team in contests until the end. The Buccaneers tied Glynn Academy 14-14 in the opening week, and they led Charlton 8-7 going into the fourth quarter last Friday.
Linebacker Lake Linton notched 11 more tackles against Charlton to push his team-high total to 31 on the season, and standout defensive lineman Will Jones recorded nine tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack, and two hurries.
Both sides of the ball may get a chance to fatten up against Bryan County. McIntosh County Academy went on the road to earn a 41-0 shutout in Pembroke that saw the team rush for more than 300 yards at over 10 yards per carry.
Bryan County has shown signs of improvement this season, snapping a 24-game losing skid with a 38-12 win over Butler in its season opener, though its opponent is winless on the year, and the Indians went on to drop their next two by a combined score of 63-6.
McIntosh County Academy is 16-6 all-time against Bryan County, and head coach Bradley Warren is 4-0 in the matchup over his two stints with the program. Another win Friday would help the Buccaneers begin to build momentum ahead of a couple of contests against top 10 programs on the horizon in October.