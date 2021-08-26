While the Buccaneers didn’t quite secure a win last week in their matchup against the 6A program from down U.S. Hwy. 17, they would gladly accept the same result Friday.
Coming off a tie against Glynn Academy, McIntosh County Academy (0-0-1) is set to host No. 10 Brunswick High (1-0) at The Ship in the Class A-Public program’s second straight contest against an opponent from 6A.
After flying under the radar a bit entering the season, the Buccaneers earned some attention by playing the Terrors to a deadlock in Darien. Now, facing a Pirates team that is coming off a victory over the reigning Class 3A state champion, MCA will have to match its performance if it hopes to shock the state again.
“We’re going to have to play really well again, that’s for sure,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “We’re not going to sneak up on anybody. We’re going to have to play really well against a really good Brunswick team. They’re really talented.”
In order to combat the depth advantage of a 6A program, the Buccaneers worked to control the pace and shorten the game last week with its three-headed running attack of Austin Crosby, JaReese Campbell and Deondray Bacon.
Defensively, McIntosh held up against Glynn outside of a couple of 60-yard touchdown passes. Limiting those big plays and making the Pirates work their way the length of the field will be crucial for the Buccaneers’ upset bid.
“We gave up two explosive plays last week — one was in double coverage, just a really good play by the Glynn quarterback and receiver; the other one, we knew the ball was going deep, we just busted the coverage,” Warren said. “We’re going to definitely have to get better in those categories. But I felt like we played a much more disciplined style of football than we have in a while, so I was pretty excited about that.”
But Brunswick has a few factors in its favor that could make this week’s contest a tougher task for McIntosh — the biggest being the 6-foot, 300-pound four-star defensive tackle in the middle of the Pirates’ defense, Ka’Shawn Thomas.
For a Buccaneers team that generates a vast majority of its offensive production on the ground out of the wing-T, the trench play will be a large determining factor.
“There’s no neutralizing him,” Warren said. “We’re going to have to find him, identify him, and do a good job of checking in on our blocking schemes, that’s for sure.”
Additionally, Brunswick’s general continuity make the team dangerous. Much of the Pirates return from a team that finished tied atop their region and won a playoff game.
Running backs Chuckobe Hill and Leon Charlton combined for 135 rushing yards and a score on just 12 carries, and slot receiver Jayden Drayton scored from 15 yards out after taking a direct snap from the shotgun.
“Glynn graduated a lot of players; the Brunswick team graduated some, but they’re used to playing together,” Warren said. “The defensive lineman is tough, they’ve got a good backfield, they’re explosive at receiver. It’s going to be a chore for us.”