Once McIntosh County Academy’s offense got rolling in the second half Friday, Jenkins County was unable to keep up.
The Buccaneers scored 27 points after halftime to turn a tie game into a 41-20 victory over the Warriors at The Ship that locked MCA into the No. 2 seed in Region 3-A Public and a home playoff game next week.
“We played well offensively most of the night,” said head coach Bradley Warren. “That part was good. Kicking game was so-so tonight.
“Where the war occurred was our defensive front versus their offensive front. They were pretty tough up front, so we struggled there at times.”
McIntosh led 7-6 through one quarter, but Jenkins County tied the contest at 14 with 34 seconds left in the first half.
However, the Buccaneers soon settled into an offensive groove, that saw the team punt just once over the final two quarters.
Once McIntosh County Academy came up with a stop, the game was as good as decided.
“We had a big goal line stand that got them out of the scoring race, and they couldn’t keep up with us,” Warren said. “When got two scores ahead, we were really in control of the game for the most part.”
Trenton Johnson broke off a 20-yard touchdown run to stake MCA back to a touchdown lead 21-14, and he reached the end zone again in the opening minute of the fourth quarter from seven yards out to make it a two-score advantage.
Johnson, the second-leading rusher in the classification, put the finishing touches on the game with a 20-yard scoring run with around five minutes remaining.
McIntosh County Academy will host Clinch County next Friday in the first round of the Class A Public playoffs at The Ship.