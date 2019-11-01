It’s been two years since the Buccaneers last played playoff football.
McIntosh County Academy insured it would not be absent from the postseason this year when it delivered a 46-0 beat down to Portal in its final Region 3-A, Subdivision A contest of the season.
“We played pretty tough tonight,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren.
The Buccaneers (4-5, 2-3) entered the game 15th in the Class A-Public power ratings, and another big win only makes it more difficult to envision them dropping from of the top 24 spots that receive playoff berths.
All that remains for McIntosh in the regular season is a region crossover against its counterpart from Region 3-A, Subdivision B. The final power ratings will be announced Nov. 10, and the playoff brackets will be posted at 4 p.m. the following day.
“We’ve got a playoff spot locked,” Warren said. “I think right now we’re playing for better seeding.”
Despite the favorable playoff position, McIntosh wasted little time in laying waste to Portal and securing its second shutout of the season. MCA beat Jenkins County 32-0 on Sept. 20.
The 46-point margin of the victory was the largest for McIntosh County Academy since it beat Jeff Davis 46-0 in 2012.
“We had a lot go right tonight,” Warren said. “I was real pleased with the effort. We executed really well on offense…
“Defensively, they came out in the wing-T, and that’s kind of what we do and know, so we gave it a pretty hard time.”
Most impressively, the Buccaneers rolled to a blowout without its leading rusher at full strength. Trenton Johnson entered the game with 863 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but he played sparingly against Portal in preparation for next week.
Instead, Will Jones took over some of the offensive load and scored a touchdown. Jareese Campbell had two scores for MCA, and offensive lineman Azavon Lawton also managed to hit paydirt.
McIntosh, Calvary Day, and Claxton each finish the season 2-3 in region play, and thus, the team with the highest power rating will be awarded the third spot while the other two will be decided by head-to-head.