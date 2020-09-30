The Buccaneers notched their biggest victory in two years last week, but head coach Bradley Warren knows his team can’t afford to rest on its laurels.
Fresh off a road win over No. 10 Charlton County, McIntosh County Academy travels to Pembroke on Friday for its Region 2-A opener against a Bryan County program that is 1-28 since 2017.
McIntosh and Bryan County have met 21 times previously with the Bucs holding a 15-6 edge in the all-time series. This will be the first game meeting the programs since MCA’s 14-0 triumph in 2016.
Facing likely the best team at McIntosh County Academy since that 2016 squad, the outcome may not be much different for Bryan County in its first season under head coach Cherard Freeman, who was part of Georgia Southern’s 1999 national championship team.
Like the Buccaneers, the Redskins operate out of the Wing-T on offense, and defensively, they’ll set up in a 4-2-5 alignment.
Ultimately, Bryan County may just not be far enough along in the program’s development to pose much a threat to MCA.
“They are really young,” Warren said. “We’ve got an age advantage on them in this ballgame.”
One saving grace for the Redskins could be the health of the Buccaneers coming off a tough game in The Swamp.
McIntosh County Academy ran the ball 49 times against Charlton County while facing a runner coming off a 400-yard outing on the defensive side. The Bucs are also just a few weeks removed from a pair of games against Class 6A programs Glynn Academy and Brunswick High.
As such, MCA enters the contest nursing some injuries, and it will have to rely on the next man up in some position groups as it plays its fourth straight game away from The Ship to open the season.
“We’re a little banged up this week, we’re going to have to play some different kids in some other positions, that was a real physical football game last Friday,” Warren said. “So this Friday we’ve been all about business as usual.
“We’ll come out and play hard. I think we take each opponent pretty serious.”
Running back Trenton Johnson rushed for nearly 300 yards and three scores last week, pushing his season total to 543 yards. He’s averaging 8.1 yards per carry, and his ability to consistently produce chunk plays have allowed to McIntosh to control the pace in games.
“He went over 100 yards against Glynn and Brunswick — those are two pretty good defenses,” Warren said. “We don’t win the game if he didn’t have a good ballgame. We can control the clock and control the tempo, and that’s what we did.”
Johnson will be an integral part of the Buccaneers’ offense throughout the season, but it could be a good opportunity to mange his carries if MCA can salt away the contest against Bryan County early.