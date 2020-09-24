For the first time this season, Class A-Public McIntosh County Academy will fight an opponent in its weight class.
But a 7:30 p.m. matchup against No. 10 Charlton County in The Swamp doesn’t offer much relief.
The Indians are an astonishing 158-36 at home since legendary coach Rich McWhorter took over the program in 1990, including 124-25 against teams from the same classification. During that span, Charlton County has won 15 region titles and four state championships.
Still, the playing field should be more even for the Buccaneers than it was in their first two games against Class 6A programs Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
“Charlton has some good athletes, but of course we understand the depth is going to be similar to ours,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “It’s just nice to be in your classification for a while. Charlton has a tough football team, and I feel like we do too.”
Charlton County (2-0) wasn’t the perennial powerhouse folks have come to recognize last season — its first without McWhorter pacing the sidelines in 30 years. Longtime assistant Russ Murray took over the program, and had his share of struggles as the team finished with its worst record since 1985 at 1-9.
But the Indians look to be back on the right track early this season. After avenging an 18-point loss against Brantley County with a 39-0 victory in its opener, Charlton County went on the road and smoked Long County 54-23 to climb back into the polls.
Senior running back Tony Cobb enters the game coming off a historic rushing performance that saw him run for 357 yards — the second-most in school history behind Champ Bailey’s 417-yard game in 1995.
Of course, McIntosh County Academy (0-2) also has a workhorse back that it will turn to in Trenton Johnson, who rushed for 155 yards and a score two weeks ago versus Brunswick.
Despite a winless start to the season, the Buccaneers feel good about their performances so far. MCA lost its games by a combined score of 54-13, but it has been dramatically more competitive than it was when losing 83-7 in contests against Pierce County and Brunswick a year ago.
Coming out of a bye, McIntosh is looking to play with the same passion against Charlton.
“We talked a lot about maintaining the intensity we played with against Brunswick and Glynn, and maintaining the focus at times,” Warren said. “I felt like we lost a little focus at Glynn and gained it back at Brunswick.
“So just the intensity and the focus to come out onto the field and not say, ‘Oh, this is a Single A opponent,’ but to say, ‘This is a worthy opponent, and we’re going to play our best.’ If we do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Last season, McIntosh County Academy recovered to win five of its final eight games and host the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Buccaneers are hoping a tough non-region schedule will prepare them for the stretch run once again.