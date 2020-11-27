McIntosh County Academy entered its first-round playoff game looking to establish itself as an emerging power in Class A-Public.
Instead, No. 9 Clinch proved its still a preeminent program in the classification in a 23-17 overtime victory Friday at The Ship.
A pair of penalties on the Buccaneers’ last two possessions was essentially the difference in the contest.
Twice McIntosh appeared set to score a go-ahead touchdown late on runs down inside the 5 yard-line, and twice a hold brought the play back and forced MCA into field goal attempts.
One traveled through the uprights to tie the game at 17-17 with 3:19 remaining in the fourth. The second sailed right on the first possession of overtime to set up Clinch’s game-winning touchdown.
“We made a couple more mistakes than they did,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “We played our tail off. Those two holds down deep in the red zone really were the difference in the ballgame.”
The Buccaneers and Panthers looked to be evenly matched through much of the contest.
McIntosh struck first on a 72-yard touchdown run by Austin Crosby to go up 6-0 with 6:55 in the first after a missed extra point, and Clinch responded with a 69-yard scoring drive to go up 7-6 two minutes later.
After trading three-and-outs, the Buccaneers put together a 13-play touchdown drive that ended with Trenton Johnson punching it in from 2-yards out and Crosby tacking on the 2-point conversion with 6:40 until halftime. Once again, the Panthers answered immediately, driving 57 yards to tie the game on Tyler Morehead’s second touchdown run of the game.
Clinch proceeded to steal a possession with an onside kick and turn it into a 36-yard field goal to take a 17-14 advantage into the second half.
Seeking a two-possession lead on the first drive of the third quarter, the Panthers drove down into the red zone before losing the ball on a fumbled snap at the 20 yard-line. Clinch got another chance following a MCA three-and-out, but a missed field goal kept it a three-point game with just over a minute to play in the period.
Feeling their opportunity slipping away, the Buccaneers embarked on one of the gutsiest drives of the season. Starting at its own 20, McIntosh County Academy ran off a 20-play drive that carried the team into scoring position.
There were no plays on the possession that went longer than an 11-yard run by Johnson to convert a 3rd-and-8 inside the red zone. Facing 2nd-and-goal from the 7, Johnson rumbled down to the goal line as the clock ticked below four minutes, but a hold wiped out the play and set the Buccaneers back to the 17 yard-line.
After a couple of runs, Seth Maxwell tied the game on a 27-yard field goal with 3:19 to play in the 4th.
McIntosh County Academy forced Clinch to punt on its final possession of regulation and appeared set to take a touchdown lead in the first overtime period after picking up a first on another run by Johnson down to the goal line until another holding flag brought back the play.
The Buccaneers decided to attempt a 39-yard field goal. It missed. Two plays later, the Panthers found the end zone to advance out of the first round for the sixth consecutive year.
“We had a hard time stopping them tonight,” Warren said. “It was on and off. We were about adjusted out.”
McIntosh’s quick exit from the playoffs is far from representative of a tremendous season in Darien. The Buccaneers’ four losses have come against a pair of 6A teams who have advanced to the second round, the No. 1 team in Class A-Public, and No. 9.
Even the Panthers’ ranking may be underrating a program that’s won three state championships and appeared in two more semifinals over the past five years.
“They won the state championship in 2017, 2018; they were state semifinalists last year,” Warren said. “We don’t have anything to be ashamed of. I just hate that we came out on the short end of the stick. I felt like this game should have been played in the third round.”