Slowing down the Buccaneers will require teams to limit the damage done by senior running back Trenton Johnson.
Right now, that’s much easier said than done.
Johnson ranks fourth in the state with 698 rushing yards as McIntosh County Academy (2-2, 1-0 Region 3-A) hosts Claxton (2-2, 1-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at The Ship.
“We’re a downhill run team, so somebody’s got to carry that ball,” said Bucs head coach Bradley Warren. “Right now, he’s doing a good job of it.”
The bell cow in MCA’s Wing-T offense, Johnson has run for more than 150 yards in each of his last three games, including a nearly 300-yard effort in a win over No. 10 Charlton County two weeks ago.
What makes Johnson’s early-season stat line even more impressive is the fact Class A-Public McIntosh County Academy has played half of its game outside of its weight class after opening its season against Class 6A programs Brunswick High and Glynn Academy. In fact, he walked away from those contests with a combined 247 rushing yards.
Ja’Reese Campbell has also provided the Bucs with quality snaps carrying the ball, rushing for 291 yards and two scores on the year. A sign of Campbell’s big-play ability, he recorded 202 rushing yards over the last two games on just 13 carries.
“They’re a good tag team,” Warren said. “We need a third back to step up with what we do. We’ve kind of fished around for a few. We’ll see what happens here on Friday night — we think we’ve got a bead on a couple of kids that may run the ball well too.”
Miles Wood and Will Jones carried the ball seven times between themselves last week in MCA’s 41-0 victory over Bryan County, and both could be in line for more work down the stretch as the Buccaneers save Johnson from some wear and tear ahead of the postseason.
But first that will require McIntosh County to put away a solid Claxton team in its fourth year under head coach Tony Welch.
“They have some really good wide receivers — they’re a danger every down,” Warren said. “They’ve got some kids who have played together for a while.
“It’s a region contest, so it’s going to be a good ballgame.”
One factor playing in MCA’s favor is a return home after opening the season with four straight on the road — though Warren is concerned his team could potentially be overwhelmed by everything going on.
“We’re real excited about it, I’m just worried we’re getting so excited about finally having a home game, and coming off two wins, we’ve got senior night, I’m worried about them getting distracted,” Warren said. “Hopefully we can stay focused.”