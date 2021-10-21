The Buccaneers aren’t panicking following back-to-back region losses.
In fact, McInstosh County Academy (2-4-1, 2-2 Region 3-A Public) is as confident as ever as it prepares to host Screven County (1-6, 1-3) at The Ship on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
It’s been an uneven season for the Buccaneers, who went winless over their first three games before winning two straight to open region play, and now they’ve dropped consecutive contests again.
But MCA has also been navigating one of the 10 most difficult schedules in the classification according to the Maxwell Ratings. Despite losses to No. 8 Emanuel County Institute and No. 4 Metter over the past two contests, McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren feels good about where his team is at.
“We’ve been playing pretty well as a whole,” Warren said. “I think just maintaining that level — I’ve been telling the kids to stay the course. We’ve had a schedule that’s made us battle hardened. We should be getting better each week.
“I feel like if we’ll do what we do, we’ll be fine.”
While the Buccaneers ultimately fell 28-6 last week, MCA was within 13-6 of Metter in the second half before the game got away from it.
McIntosh County Academy’s defense has allowed the team to hang around in games the team was otherwise overmatched. The Buccaneers have held their opponents to 18.4 points per game with six of seven teams scoring under their season average points scored on the season.
Linebacker Lake Linton leads MCA with 76 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Outside linebacker Quan Proctor has also recorded 6.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks among his 31 total tackles, and defensive lineman Will Jones has notched 42 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, and three sacks of his own.
Screven County struggled offensively up until last week when it scored 47 of its 117 points on the year in a win over Portal. The Gamecocks average 211.1 yards of total offense per game — 117.3 yards on the ground and 93.8 through the air.
Quarterback Chase Hart has started five games for Screven, and he’s completed 57 percent of his passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions in addition to rushing for 222 yards and another score.
Running back Isaiah Chappel carries most of the load on the ground with 359 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries, and receivers Dylaun Adams and TaCorey Grant have each tallied at least 150 receiving yards.
McIntosh has generated most of its offensive production on the ground out of the wing-T with Austin Crosby leading the team with 393 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jones has run for more than 200 yards and two scores as well, and both JaReese Campbell and Deondray Bacon are over 100 rushing yards for the year.
Although the Buccaneers run for 173 yards per game, the passing game has also been solid with Will Philmore at quarterback, passing for 470 yards and six scores to three interceptions on the season.
Following contests against two of the top 10 stingiest scoring defenses in Class A Public, McIntosh County Academy could flourish offensively down the stretch.
“I think the big thing from, not just that game, but the Glynn game, the Brunswick game, the ECI game, the Metter game, Savannah Christian scrimmage, those are games we had to play at a high level,” Warren said. “We’re definitely playing competitive against those top tier teams, and I feel like that should translate over into the last few weeks of the season.”
McIntosh must win out over its final three games to lock itself into the third seed in the region. A road game against Jenkins County in the regular season finale looms as the decisive contest.
The Buccaneers still have plenty to play for.
“Go 5-2 in region, walk in, and maybe get a good draw of the bracket,” Warren said. “See what happens. I feel like we won’t be intimidated in the playoffs. We’ve played a really tough schedule, so we ought to be ready when we go in.”