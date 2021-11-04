If McIntosh County Academy is to avoid opening up the playoffs against a top seed in Class A-Public, it will need to secure a victory in its regular season finale on the road against Jenkins County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Buccaneers (4-4-1, 4-2 Region 3-A Public) are looking to salvage the third seed in the region by winnings its third straight contest down the stretch of the season against Jenkins (3-6, 3-3).
Following back-to-back losses against top-10 region rivals Emanuel County Institute and Metter, McIntosh sat at just 2-4-1 on the season with a .500 record in region play. But the Buccaneers have rallied with a pair of dominant wins to get itself back in position for a postseason berth.
“We’re just taking it one step at a time,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “We saw a path after we lost the ECI, Metter game to kind of get into this lower righthand bracket. So far we’ve done that.
“If we can win Step 3, win three in a row, we’ll be in that bracket.”
McIntosh County Academy beat Screven County 32-8 at The Ship on Oct. 22, and a week later, it rolled Portal 48-0 in its biggest win of the season.
The Buccaneers had 11 players combine to rush for 345 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries. Will Jones led the team with 81 rush yards and a score, Quan Proctor recorded 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and JaReese Campbell tacked on 60 more yards and a score of his own.
It was the second straight week McIntosh rushed for 345 yards after failing to cross the 300-yard mark in any of its previous games this season. Jenkins’s 5-2 under defense will be hard pressed to keep them from making it three consecutive contests.
“We’ll definitely try to manipulate those guys, but it’s not much different than a 3-4 defense to us,” Warren said. “If a 3-4 slants to our strong side, it becomes the same defense.”
The Buccaneers’ defense is coming off another standout performance, which has become the norm for a unit that has held opponents to just over 15 points per contest. That average drops to 11.5 points per game against programs from Class A.
Jenkins enters the contest fresh off back-to-back losses, but McIntosh knows it can’t afford to overlook the Eagles this late in the season.
“They’ve won the games they’re supposed to and worked themselves into this game,” Warren said. “We better take them real serious.”