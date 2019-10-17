The Buccaneers are still looking to notch their first big region win while their opponent today is coming off one of their own.
Over the past two weeks, McIntosh County Academy (2-4, 0-2) has come within a few plays of season-defining victories over Region 3-A Division A foes Calvary Day and Savannah Country Day. Both teams were undefeated entering contests against MCA, and they each narrowly escaped upset by a combined 21 points.
But the Buccaneers are far from discouraged. In fact, they believe more than ever they’re on the verge of a breakthrough.
“We’re still working hard,” said McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren. “We’re playing hard. We know the door is going to open at some point, we just gotta keep getting a little better each week.
“We feel like we are, so I expect us to play a little better this week than we have all year.”
Savannah Christian (3-2, 2-0) on the other hand, was able to complete its upset when it defeated Calvary Day 43-36 to remain undefeated in the subregion.
Both teams have plenty on the line when they collide at 7:30 p.m. today at Garden City Stadium in Savannah. The Buccaneers will be looking to climb back into a region race that could come down to tiebreakers, while the Raiders are hoping to avoid such a scenario by taking a stranglehold atop the standings.
McIntosh County has only won once against Savannah Christian since 2006 — a 31-12 romp in 2016 — and it trails 13-6 in the all-time series.
If the Buccaneers are to snap the Raiders’ two-game winning streak in the series, they’ll have to prove they are truly the better team. Savannah Christian won’t beat itself with self-inflicted miscues.
“They’re extremely disciplined, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, very few penalties, very few turnovers,” Warren said. “They execute well, they’re a sound football team.”
In recent weeks, McIntosh County Academy looked to have settled into Warren’s wing-T system, rushing for more than 500 yards combined in games against Calvary Day and Brantley County. Trenton Johnson led the charge during that span with 345 yards and eight touchdowns.
But Savannah Country Day found the most effective defense against MCA’s ground attack was its own offense.
The Buccaneers were unable to find a rhythm in the second half with so few possessions. The defense made SCD painstakingly work its way down the field, but it’ll need to get off the field quicker to give MCA’s offense a chance to work.
“We did some good things the first half against Country Day, and then second half, Country Day controlled the ball,” Warren said. “We only had 10 plays last week in the whole second half, one play in the third quarter. They kept the offense off the field. We’ve got to get back into a rhythm.”