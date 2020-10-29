A de-facto region championship game at home against the top-ranked team in the classification — it doesn’t get much bigger than this.
McIntosh County Academy (4-2, 3-0 Region 3-A Public) hosts No. 1 Metter (6-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the most significant contest at The Ship in at least four years.
The Buccaneers have won four straight games for the first time since 2016, when McIntosh went 10-3 and played for the state title at the Georgia Dome. MCA went 4-15 over the two seasons to follow before Bradley Warren returned to take over the program he coached from 1999-2001.
“There’s a lot of excitement around the program right now,” Warren said. “I’m not sure this bunch has played a game of this magnitude in a while. The last group that played in a really big ballgame were the seniors last year when they played with the 2016 team that went to the dome.”
In Warren’s first year, McIntosh County Academy made some serious strides to finish 5-6 and host a first-round playoff game. Now, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to announce themselves as true contenders in the classification against a Tigers team that has gotten off to as hot a start as any in the state.
Metter opened its season with its first win over rival Swainsboro since 1955, and its storybook season has rolled on ever since. A few weeks later, the Tigers climbed to the top of the polls for the first time in 38 years — earning its ranking by virtue of its sheer dominance.
While Metter ranks fourth in the classification in scoring at 39 points per game, the Tigers’ defense has been otherworldly, ranking first in points allowed at just 1.7 points per contest.
The Tigers have allowed just 10 total points through six games, and the only touchdown scored against them came in the fourth quarter of a game in which Metter lead 35-0.
“They’re running Buzz Busby’s defense when he was at Statesboro; he’s a coach that won a state championship there,” Warren said. “I think some of those guys coached with him, so they’re running what south Georgia nicknamed the ‘Busby 50.’
“I’ve coached against it, and called a game against it before, I know where its strong, where its weak. But they’ve got some good players, they run well.”
The classification’s top defense will face perhaps its most challenging test of the season in McIntosh County Academy’s Trenton Johnson, who leads Class A-Public with 1,141 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Despite facing a pair of Class 6A programs, Johnson has rushed for at least 150 yards in five of the McIntosh County Academy’s six games this season, the one exception being a 96-yard performance against Glynn Academy in the opener.
Metter’s offense will look extremely similar to MCA’s. The teams have combined to throw just 24 passes while operating out of the wing-T.
But the Tigers have three backs in Aaron Collins, Reco Coney and Kaliq Jordan that have shown the ability to explode in any given game.
“They run the jet sweep series we do, they run a rocket toss series that I haven’t put in there yet, they run the waggle — there’s a lot of similarities,” Warren said. “We didn’t have to change any terminology; we pretty much scrimmage ourselves.”
Metter is 6-4 against McIntosh County Academy in the all-time series between the two programs; the last meeting a 20-13 Tigers triumph in Darien in 2013. Friday’s game will be just the Buccaneers’ second at The Ship this season.
With five road games behind them, including two against programs from higher classifications and a win over a top-10 team, McIntosh feels like its prepared for to give Metter the fight of its season.
“We feel like we’ve been battle tested quite a few times this year, and I feel like they may have not been, but they’re ready to be tested,” Warren said. “So I think they’re looking forward to this game as well.”