The Buccaneers open the Class A-Public playoffs with a bang.
McIntosh County Academy (7-3, 5-1 Region 3-A) hosts perennial powerhouse in No. 9 Clinch County (6-3, 4-2 Region 2-A) at 7:30 p.m. today at The Ship.
Head coach Bradley Warren returned to Darien two years ago for a second stint after going 27-11 with the Buccaneers from 1999-2001, and he’s picked up right where he left off. McIntosh hadn’t made the playoffs since 2016, and now the program is set to host its second straight postseason opener.
But just like last season, the Buccaneers are matched against one of the toughest regions in the state, and will face a serious contender in its first-round contest.
A year ago, Emanuel County Institute edged MCA in a rain-soaked game that saw the Buccaneers turn the ball over three times in a five-point loss.
Now, McIntosh County Academy will welcome a program that’s won four state championships over the past 10 years in Clinch.
Relatively speaking, it’s been a down year for the Panthers, who have battled injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the campaign. Clinch’s three losses is already the most its had in a season since 2014, which is the last time the program has had to travel for a first-round game.
In region play, Clinch was edged 18-14 by Charlton County — a team McIntosh beat 29-21 on the road two weeks earlier — and it was clobbered by No. 3 Brooks County 45-3. But Clinch also defeated Turner County 21-13 and No. 5 Irwin County 13-0, so the Panthers have shown the ability to hang with any program.
Of course, so has MCA, which was in a tight game late with No. 1 Metter before stalling without the services of Trenton Johnson, the classification leader in rushing yards per game at 183.
In eight games, Johnson has rushed for 1,467 yards and eight touchdowns. His lowest single-game output was 95 yards in the season opener against Class 6A Glynn Academy. JaReese Campbell (514 yards; three touchdowns), Austin Crosby (358; three), Quan Proctor (226) have contributed more than 1,100 rushing yards behind Johnson as the Buccaneers average 283 yards on the ground per game.
Clinch also has a dynamic running game powered by a standout star. All-state quarterback Tyler Morehead missed much of the season with an injury, but he returned to full-time duty last week to rush for 165 yards and four scores in the finale.