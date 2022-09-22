The Buccaneers aren’t done running with the big boys quite yet.

No. 10 McIntosh County Academy (3-1) will play its third and final contest against a program from a higher classification when it hosts Bradwell Institute (0-4) of Class 5A at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.