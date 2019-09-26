The Buccaneers will get their third chance to steal a win over a favored opponent in its home opener at The Ship today when they kickoff at 7:30 p.m. against Region 3-A rival No. 10 Calvary Day.
McIntosh County Academy (1-2) began its season with three straight road games, the first two coming against teams from higher classifications. Class 3A No. 8 Pierce County and Class 6A Brunswick High beat MCA by a combined score of 83-7 as the Buccaneers looked to find their footing in their first year back under the direction of head coach Bradley Warren.
Warren led McIntosh to a 27-11 record in three seasons with the program from 1999-2001, and his current team got a taste of that success last week when it rolled cross-region foe Jenkins County 32-0 to score MCA’s biggest win since 2016.
“We’ve got some momentum,” Warren said. “We’ll play at home, which is nice. We’ve been on the road the first three ballgames.
“I think we’ll be ready to play.”
Calvary Day (2-1) owns a 13-8 record all-time against McIntosh County Academy with wins in each of the last three meetings, including a 52-21 romp in Savannah a season ago.
The Cavaliers lost their leading tackler, leading rusher, and their top three receivers from last season’s team to graduation, but they will still be bringing plenty of talent with them to Darien.
Quarterback Thomas Carver is in his fourth season as the starting signal caller having passed for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his career following a junior season that saw him complete 67 percent of his passes for 1,893 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.
“They’ve got [Carver], and then they’ve got a great running back and a good passing game,” Warren said. “They’re pretty sporty.”
The Cavaliers run a spread offense centered around the talents of Carver with running back Greg Daniel leading the charge on the ground. Daniel demonstrated he can punish a team focused on stopping Calvary Day’s passing attack last week when he ran for 180 yards and four scores in a win over Treutlen to push his season total to 456 yards and six touchdowns.
The Buccaneers looked as if they’ve begun to settle into their wing-T system a week ago with Trent Johnson, Miles Wood, and Will Jones each finding the end zone. Warren credited the improvement to the players’ increased understanding of their roles in the offense and the continuity that’s come with it.
As McIntosh’s players become more familiar and comfortable in the wing-T, the Buccaneers can weaponize their attack by milking the clock and shaving possessions off the game.
With a defense that scored twice in a shutout last week, slowing the game down against a high-powered Calvary Day may be MCA’s best opportunity of pulling off an upset.
“Our philosophy is that we have to play good defense and control the clock on offense to limit their possessions,” Warren said. “So we’re starting right now.”