The Buccaneers entered the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic still looking to find their footing offensively on the season.
McIntosh County Academy did that and more Thursday at Glynn County Stadium, representing the Peach State well in a 42-8 demolition of West Nassau.
After scoring 32 points over the first two games, the Buccaneers went into halftime with 28 points and 253 yards of offense against the Warriors.
McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren billed the contest as a matchup between West Nassau’s size and his team’s speed, and the game played out just as he predicted.
Running backs Monte Stokes and Deondray Bacon carved up the Warriors’ defense with big play after big play in the first half — the former finishing with 170 yards of offense and two touchdowns on just six touches, and the latter recording 105 rushing yards and two scores en route to Player of the Game honors.
The dynamic duo averaged 15.8 yards per carry over the first two quarters as MCA built a 20-point lead over its opponent from the Sunshine State.
“All year we’ve been sputtering on offense, and I knew that we were due,” Warren said. “We kept getting better and better. Even against Glynn, we had a couple of good drives outside the one we got stuffed on, so I knew it was time.
“I wasn’t sure if it was going to be this week or next week, but I knew the offense was ready to step up.”
Stokes got the scoring started on the opening drive of the game when he broke into the open field and sprinted 62 yards for the score on the third play from scrimmage.
Not to be outdone, the Buccaneers’ defense also got into the end zone on their first possession on the field when, after forcing the Warriors’ into a quick three-and-out, West Nassau’s punter was unable to handle the snap cleanly and had to take off for the first down marker.
McIntosh County Academy defenders tracked him down and the ball popped loose. Linebacker Lake Linton picked up the fumble and returned it 35 yards the other way to extend the advantage to 14-0 fewer than five minutes into the game.
But on the ensuing drive, West Nassau was able to lean into its size advantage, tightening its formations and running straight through the MCA defense on a 70-yard touchdown drive, cutting the deficit to six with the successful 2-point conversion.
Despite the final score, the Warriors were able to accumulate 290 yards of offense, a vast majority of which came on runs into the teeth of the Buccaneers’ front.
McIntosh was still able to make the stops when it needed to, thanks in part to interceptions by Neo West and Reggie Stevens in addition to Linton’s fumble recovery.
“They closed the formation and hurt us a little bit,” Warren said. “We knew that was coming, and we made some adjustments. I should have had a better adjustment than I did earlier, but we ended up adjusting.”
The Buccaneers shook off the Warriors’ counterpunch and went right back to work, embarking on a seven-play, 73-yard drive to push the lead back to two scores at 21-8 on Bacon’s 2-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Following West’s interception on the ensuing drive, MCA took over on its own 6-yard line and put the ball right back in the hands of Bacon and Stokes.
It took just six plays for the Buccaneers to eat up 94 yards and deliver the finishing blow to the Warriors just 39 seconds before halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter by both teams, McIntosh County Academy added a little insurance an a 36-yard touchdown pass from West to Stokes on the Buccaneers’ first play of the final period. With the younger players taking over in the waining minutes, Lorinzo Reed completed the MCA scoring with a 64-yard run to set up his 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
McIntosh County Academy finished the contest with 386 yards of total offense despite losing standout JaReese Campbell to an injury early in the first quarter.
“Our offensive line has gotten better,” Warren said. “Coach Mac has done a good job at getting those guys better. They’re starting to gel. Our defense gelled earlier than the offense did, so the offense is starting to find an identity right now. That’s what I’m most excited about.”