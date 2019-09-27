McIntosh County Academy took Calvary Day to the wire but fell short after scoring 21 unanswered points as the Cavaliers defeated the Buccaneers 28-21.
After losing to the Cavaliers last year 52-21, McIntosh County Academy refused to lay down this year. Despite falling short, the Buccaneers collected 353 total offense including 303 on the ground.
Trenton Johnson and Will Jones carried this offense on their back as they both tallied over 100 yards on the ground. Johnson had 21 carries for 144 yards, scored all three touchdowns for the Bucs, and averaged 6.9 yards a carry.
His counterpart Jones toted the rock 18 times for 110 yards averaging 6.1 yards a game.
Johnson had Calvary’s defense number in the second half as he collected 114 yards and forced more than one defender to tackle him. He looked like he was on a mission.
During the first half of the ballgame, it was a defensive battle from both teams. McIntosh’s defense forced multiple three and outs, but the offense threw an interception, which set up Calvary for its first touchdown drive of the game.
The Cavaliers marched down the field and got in a third and short situation. Senior quarterback Thomas Carver threw his first touchdown pass to Jay Wetherington from 10 yards out and Calvary Day went up 7-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
McIntosh Academy found some momentum, but couldn’t find the endzone. The Buccaneers attempted a 36-yard field goal, but it was short. However, once again, the defense stood tall and got the offense the ball back. McIntosh fell inches short on a fourth down conversion which gave Calvary Day the ball on their own 20-yard line.
Carver threw a perfect pass to Wetherington on the opening play of the drive, and the wideout took it 90 yards to the end zone, and the Cavaliers went up 14-0 at the half.
McIntosh scored its first touchdown in the third quarter with 7.4 to go making it 14-7. Johnson, Jones, and company found holes and kept Calvary Day’s defense on its toes the entire second half.
However, it was the defense that got a huge fourth down stop at midfield which set up Johnson’s one-yard touchdown run which gave McIntosh its only lead of the game. The Buccaneer’s defense stood tall and thought they got the job done.
“The defense we run, we play hard, but we will give up a big play or two because of the aggressive style we play,” McIntosh County Academy coach Bradley Warren said. “Proud of our kids and we’re doing nothing but getting better.”
The Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and went up 21-20 with one minute to play and too much time for Calvary to use.
Calvary Day threw two passes to get them to the middle of the field, and McIntosh’s defense found a way to get to fourth down. Carver and his offense stuck a knife in the Buccaneers’ hearts and completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson, and killed their comeback.
“We got better tonight,” Buccaneers coach Bradley Warren said. “That was a title fight. This team scored 50 something on us last year, and we had the ball game in hand. We honestly made too many mistakes early. The offense got penalties and things that took us out of drives, and they didn’t get that. We were able to go up by one late, but we couldn’t hold them.
“We’re finally starting to understand the wing-t and what it does to keep you in the ballgame. It was working well tonight, but we got some holding calls that hurt us a little bit. It was a very tight ballgame, hats off to them, they played hard, and so did our bunch.”