MCA falls just short in first round

McIntosh County Academy fell to Emanuel County Institute 28-23 in the first round of the Class A-Public playoffs, but it would be difficult to call the Buccaneers anything less than “winners” this season.
Entering the year, MCA had won just four games over its previous two campaigns and were given just a 15.6 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs by the preseason Maxwell Ratings. Instead of resigning themselves to that fate, the Buccaneers won five games and pushed their first-round opponent to their limit.
Head coach Bradley Warren couldn’t have been more proud of his team.
“We played hard; we flipped the program around,” Warren said. “These seniors left a legacy to set us right again.
“We played a good ballgame tonight. We just made a couple of mistakes.”
Playing in front of its home crowd at The Ship, McIntosh looked the part of a serious playoff contender throughout various stretches, but some of the same issues the team struggled with in close games during the regular season once again reared their ugly head: namely untimely penalties and turnovers.
The Buccaneers lost two fumbles, both ending drives that appeared destined for points, and one leading to a Bulldog touchdown that gave them an early 12-7 lead.
Late in the third quarter, McIntosh came up empty on another prime scoring opportunity, this time while trailing 12-10, when they turned the ball over on downs just outside the red zone.
After forcing a ECI three and out to open the second half, MCA marched down to the 63 yards in six plays down to the 10 yard line, but it would find itself moving backwards when Quan Proctor slipped down for a one-yard loss, a first-down inside the 2 yard line was negated by a hold, and a mishandled ball resulted in a six-yard loss, effectively pushing the Buccaneers out of range for the go-ahead field goal attempt.
On the first play after the turnover on downs, Emanuel County hit on a 54-yard scoring strike — the first completion of the game for either team — to push its lead to 20-10 with 2:49 remaining in the third.
“The discipline level that we’ve got to play at every Friday is the main thing we’ve got to keep improving on,” Warren said regarding the unforced errors. “It got better, but it wasn’t where it needed to be.”
The Bulldogs’ two-score lead did not last for long. On the first play of the Buccaneers’ ensuing drive, Dalton McClellan lofted a pass just over the out-stretched arms of a defender and into the waiting hands of Corinthians Reed, who took it 57 yards for the touchdown.
McClellan just missed hooking up with Reed again on a pair of throws when McIntosh got the ball back with a chance to tie the score or take the lead, but it would be forced to punt the ball back to Emanuel County.
The Buccaneers would never get the ball back while trailing by just one score.
The Bulldogs put together an 82-yard drive that spanned nearly the entirety of the fourth quarter before finishing in the end zone, pushing their advantage to 28-17 with just under four minutes to play.
Despite the deficit, McIntosh refused to simply hang its collective head. The Buccaneers pieced together a frenzied drive in the pouring rain to draw to back within one score on Trenton Johnson’s second touchdown run of the game with 1:07 remaining.
MCA was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick, allowing ECI to run out the clock on its victory, but the late push provided the home crowd one final look at the character of the 2019-20 team.
“That’s my mentality, I don’t quit, I work, and those kids reflect that,” Warren said. “They reflected that the last time I was here. That’s why I like coaching them. They’ve got a warrior heart. I love it.”