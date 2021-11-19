The McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers lose in triple overtime to the Manchester Blue Devils, 19-13, in the second round of the 1A playoffs.
The Buccaneers started the game off right, scoring on their first drive of the game thanks to senior running back Will Jones carrying the ball four times for 41-yards and into the end zone.
Leading 7-0 and stopping the Blue Devils offense, it seemed like it was the Buccaneers’ night.
In the second half, things got sloppy with McIntosh’s offense turning the ball over five times and giving Manchester every possibility to score the tying touchdown.
The Blue Devils were able to break through and score two plays into the fourth quarter, courtesy of a 5-yard touchdown run by Ty Hamp.
McIntosh had a chance to seal the game before overtime, marching the ball down the field while chewing the clock down to inside two minutes. Quarterback Will Philmore was trying to find Jones for a screenplay but threw the ball right to the Blue Devils AJ Harris.
The momentum completely shifted sides with Manchester having a chance to steal a win.
After mind-boggling play calls to throw the ball instead of running the ball and setting up for the winning field goal, the Blue Devils offense had a 1st-and-20 with 10 seconds.
Quarterback Cam Long escaped pressure and tried to find a saving grace in the end zone. Instead, he found the hands of Nehemiah West who intercepted the ball and ran down the field towards the sidelines before being hit out of bounds by a Blue Devil player.
Chaos on the Buccaneer ensued with players yelling and shoving one another and Blue Devil coaches running to try and break things up. One Manchester player was ejected for an unsportsmanlike penalty and the refs had a meeting before calling the end of regulation and moving to overtime.
The first overtime saw neither side want to win the game. McIntosh shot themselves throughout the night and did so on the first two plays of overtime. This set them behind the chains and an offense not fully capable of getting 20-yards in one play.
Manchester took over after a 4th down stop and in two plays fumble the ball to end the first overtime.
McIntosh started the second overtime with the ball again, after winning a coin toss, and in four plays Jones found pay dirt yet again. The senior put the team on his back every way possible to keep them alive and hoping to advance. McIntosh would miss the extra point and leave the door open for Manchester to win the game.
The Buccaneers’ defense stood their ground for the first three plays of the Blue Devils’ second possession, forcing them to get to the end zone on a 4th and 14 play.
Long scrambled out of the pocket, rolling to his left, and found his receiver Daryus Bryant for the game-tying touchdown. Manchester’s extra point bounced off the right post and fell just short of crossing the coveted crossbar, bringing up a third overtime. On the first play of their third possession, Jones fumbled the ball and a swarm of Blue Devils jumped on top.
MCA’s defense forced a 4th and goal at the one-yard line, but Manchester found the end zone.
Jones snapped the ball and snuck in through his offensive linemen to the plane of the goal line. Manchester believed they had pulled off the upset while McIntosh players celebrated the fourth-down stop.
With refs pulling players off of one another and discussing amongst themselves, the signal for touchdown showed.
Blue Devils celebrate the come from behind win and the Buccaneers face the agony of heartbreak to end their season.
“We played extremely hard,” McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren said after the triple-overtime loss. “We missed an extra point, fumbled the football. Just made too many mistakes late. We gave that touchdown on fourth down up, fumbled the football.
“We kept letting them hang around. We had the ball up 7-0 and we shot ourselves in the foot. But I thought our kids played hard and I’m proud of them. We’ve gotten better every year and hats off to (Manchester) for taking advantage of our mistakes.”