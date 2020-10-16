McIntosh County Academy served Emanuel County Institute a cold dish of revenge in Twin Cities, paying back a loss in the first round of the Class A-Public playoffs last season with a 21-7 victory Friday.
Buccaneers head coach Bradely Warren said his team had to throw the kitchen sink at the Bulldogs to limit them to seven points.
“One of their better players we hadn’t seen on film came back; he gave us a little trouble schematically,” Warren said. “We weren’t ready for him like we were last year, but we still held them to seven.
“They’re a good ball team, especially when No. 1, PJ Farnum, is in the game. They’re tough.”
McIntosh (4-2, 3-0 Region 3-A) got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown midway through the opening period, but it took ECI (2-3, 1-2) just over a minute to respond with their own score to knot the game at 7-7.
The Buccaneers snatched the lead back with another touchdown before the end of the quarter, and carried its 14-7 advantage into the second half.
The score remained unchanged throughout the third quarter before MCA went up two scores with a touchdown on its first play of the fourth quarter. Another potential scoring drive came up empty on a fumble, but fortunately for the Bucs, the points weren’t necessary to run their win streak to four games.
“The kids played hard; we’ve got some stuff to work on,” Warren said. “They scouted us really well and made us adjust — kept us on our toes. We did have a big drive where we felt like we were going to put them away and had a fumble, so we felt like we came up one score short tonight.
“But other than that, we played well.”
McIntosh County Academy is off next week before hosting a showdown against top-ranked Metter at The Ship that could ultimately determine the region title.
“That’s going to be a big one for us,” Warren said. “It looks like we’re going to be the one that challenges them for the region championship, so we’ll see what happens.”