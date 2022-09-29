Having a short turnaround following their win over Bradwell Institute, the No. 10 ranked McIntosh County Buccaneers closed out their non-region play with a convincing win over Atkinson County 20-8.
Like most southeast schools, the Buccaneers had two days to prepare and MCA head coach Bradley Warren saw his team struggle to contain the football, turning the ball over four times.
“I think the short week played a lot into our focus,” Warren said. “It was very difficult to prepare on two days worth of work, usually you get four. It was very difficult to prepare, it was a short trip and it was rushed with the hurricane that everyone is worried about. I thought, all in all, we did well with it but we did make some mistakes.”
The first turnover was scooped and scored by Tyquavious Williams for the lone touchdown of the game for the Rebels.
Down 8-0 early in the first quarter, the Buccaneers’ mindset flipped after the early deficit.
MCA tied the game midway through the second quarter and quickly took advantage of a fumble recovery with two minutes to go before the half.
On the ensuing drive, McIntosh’s DeMonte’ Stokes continued his stretch of explosive plays for touchdowns as he scored from 41-yard out to give the team a 14-8 lead.
After missing a few games with an injury, McIntosh’s senior captain and running back JaReese Campbell returned to the field and picked up right where he left off. Campbell finished the game rushing for 123 yards and the game’s final touchdown.
Having his plethora of offensive options on the offensive side of the ball, Coach Warren saw his team rush for nearly 300 yards with LaDarius West adding 101 yards, West adding 81 yards, and Campbell’s 123 yards on the ground.
But it was the Buccaneers’ defense that kept the Rebels’ offense at bay, only allowing 19 total yards of offense and two first downs during the game.
Coach Warren said the team overall played pretty well, with the defense highlighting a tremendous road victory in the team’s final non-region contest.
McIntosh County will make its return to The Ship well rested and in preparations to open its Class A, Division II against Jenkins County.
“I think we need to rest,” Warren said as region play rolls around the corner. “We played on a Friday and a Wednesday, that is a short turnaround. I think the rest for us right now is important and we will get back to work on Monday.”