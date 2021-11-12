The Buccaneers have through the gauntlet this season. A first round matchup against Mitchell County (6-3) is a test McIntosh County Academy (5-4-1) is prepared for when it travels to Cemtemmial Stadium in Camilla for kickoff Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Eagles earned the second seed in Region 1-A Public in its first season under head coach Dondrial Pinkins, but it is the sixth straight playoff appearance for the program. The team has experience in the postseason.
“They’re athletic, fast,” said McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren. “We’ve got a challenge in front of us.”
But the Buccaneers have plenty of big-game experience too.
McIntosh County Academy is making its third consecutive postseason appearance since Warren’s return to Darien, where he coached from 1999-2001. The team has taken some lumps this season, but they’ve grown from that difficult road.
The four regular-season losses for the Buccaneers have come against teams with a combined record of 35-5, with three holding top 10 rankings in their respective classifications. The tie came against a 6A playoff team in MCA’s season opener.
“We feel like we’re battle hardened,” Warren said. “We don’t think we’re going to be intimidated by anybody in the playoffs. Does that mean we’re going to win or lose, I don’t know, but I know we’re not going to be intimidated by them. We should be ready to play.”
The Buccaneers have certainly looked like a team that learned from its losses over the past three weeks. McIntosh County Academy enters the playoffs riding a three-game win steak that has seen it outscore its Region 3-A Public opponents 112-8.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum right now — we’ve only allowed one score in 12 quarters,” Warren said. “There’s a lot of good stuff going on here right now.”
McIntosh’s defense has been in peak form over the course of its win streak, but the unit has been elite throughout the entirety of the campaign. The Buccaneers are ranked 10th in the classification in points allowed at 13.7 points per game with three shutouts on the season.
Middle linebacker Lake Linton leads the team with 109 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles while playing behind defensive linemen Will Jones and Quan Proctor, who have combined to record 113 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, eight sacks.
Defensive back DeMonte Stokes has nabbed two of the team’s four interceptions.
The Buccaneers had some early-season struggles offensively, scoring just 22 points over their first three games, but the unit has seemingly turned the corner in recent weeks. McIntosh is averaging 320 rushing yards over the past three contests.
The team has taken a running back-by-committee approach out of its wing-T offense this season with four players rushing for at least 300 yards. Austin Crosby leads the charge with 561 yards and four touchdowns, Jones has run for 433 yards and eight scores, Proctor has tallied 345 yards and three touchdowns, and JaReese Campbell has chipped in 307 yards and three scores as well.
A battle of philosophies, MCA will look to work its grinding run game to its advantage.
“They’re a spread offense; they’re not going to be used to seeing what we do,” Warren said. “We want to try to control the clock, keep their up-tempo offense off the field, and play good defense for sure.”
A referee shortage among the Georgia High School Association prompted the organization to move playoff games for Class A Public, Private and Class 6A to Saturday. The Buccaneers have attempted to recreate their regular routine in spite of the change.
“We basically offset everything a day,” Warren said. “Sunday, the coaches had off. Monday, the players had off. Our Tuesday was a Monday, and our Friday will be a Thursday.”