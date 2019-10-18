McIntosh County Academy lost a hard-fought battle on Friday night in Darien, falling 26-14 to the visiting Savannah Christians Raiders.
Two first-half miscues left the Buccaneers (2-5, 0-3 Region 3-A, Div. A) with an uphill battle against the Raiders (4-2, 3-0 Region 3-A). A wayward snap on a punt attempt and a muffed punt return, both deep in MCA territory, led to easy scores for the visiting Raiders and put the Buccaneers in a first-half deficit that they could not overcome.
Despite coming out on the losing end, MCA head coach Bradley Warren was pleased with his team’s ability to persevere on Friday. Down 19-7, the Bucs pulled within five points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter before Savannah Christian put the game away.
“We played good football, we just came up short,” Warren said of his team. “We made one too many mistakes. There aren’t any gripes about their effort.”
The Buccaneers were marred by mistakes in the first quarter. After holding Savannah Christian to a punt on its first drive, the Buccaneers’ first drive stalled at their own 29 yard line. A high snap on the Buccaneers’ punt attempt was a gift to the eager Raiders, who fought for the ball and ended up pouncing on it in the end zone for their first score. They would miss the extra point attempt to go up 6-0.
McIntosh’s ensuing drive pushed the ball into the Raiders’ end, but that drive ultimately stalled due to penalties and resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Bucs’ defense played tough when the Raiders took over, intercepting at long Savannah Christian pass on their own 6 yard line. MCA was forced to punt in its ensuing possession, but the Bucs’ defense again forced the Raiders into a turnover on downs.
The MCA offense finally kicked into high gear on a four-play drive capped off by Trenton Johnson’s 46-yard touchdown run. Seth Maxwell’s extra point was good, giving the Bucs the lead 7-6 with 7:20 to go in the second quarter.
Another strong stand by the defense forced a Savannah Christian punt, but the two MCA returners couldn’t handle the kick and the Raiders recovered the ball, taking over at the Bucs’ 34 yard line. Five plays later, Savannah Christian’s Jayden Hester pushed his way into the end zone from two yards out. The Raiders’ 2-point conversion attempt was thwarted, leaving the score at 12-7 entering the second half.
After two unsuccessful MCA possessions, Savannah Christians went on a 13-play scoring drive to close out the third quarter and take a 19-7 lead.
Two MCA penalties extended that drive, which was capped off by Raiders’ signal-caller Spencer Robicheaux on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. On the night, the Bucs’ were called for 10 penalties, many of them untimely.
“Penalties are hurting us right now and I think that’s something that has got to go away before we can win one of these ball games,” Warren said of his young team. “We still have too many bad habits. Penalties are hurting us for sure.”
The Buccaneers responded to the Raiders’ score, however, marching down the field on their own 12-play drive, which was capped by another touchdown from Johnson, this time from 6-yards out.
Savannah Christian would respond quickly, though, scoring in just three plays to push the final score to 26-14. MCA’s final drive would end in an interception and the Raiders took successive knees to end the game.
“Our effort was tremendous – we played hard tonight.” Warren said. “That’s where my focus was. Can we play hard for four quarters?
“We did, we just came up short.”
The Buccaneers head to Claxton next week to take on the Tigers as Region 3-A play continues.