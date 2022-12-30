Thomas takes Female Runner of Year
Maura Thomas had never run cross county before trying out for the team as a freshman.
In her first year on the course, Thomas led the Glynn Academy girls to their first region title in 18 years, earning her recognition as The News’ Female Runner of the Year.
Asked to try out for the team by a friend, Thomas went on to set the Terrors’ freshman record with a time of 20:23 — within shouting range of the overall Glynn Academy girls’ program record.
“She kind of just stumbled into it,” Glynn Academy cross country coach Chris Gunter said incredulously. “I believe Abigail (Winford) from our team got her to come try it out over the summer, and honestly, she just seemed kind of average in the summer. It was like, ‘Oh, cool, this girl might make varsity. She’s not too bad.’
“And then even after our first meet, she did OK, decent. I think her time might have been 22:00. But then when we did our second meet, her time was phenomenal, and ever since then, she’s stayed in the 20s.”
Thomas finished 31st in the field at the season-opening Cecil Field Summer Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, running a 22:37 in her first 5K. Two weeks later, Thomas shaved nearly an entire minute off her time, running a 21:41 to finish 17th at the Jekyll Island Cross Country Invitational.
By time another two weeks had past, Thomas was able to lower her time again, dropping to 21:12:46 for a sixth-place finish at the Southern Georgia XC Championship in Hazlehurst.
But it was one of the biggest competitions in the state that fueled Thomas’ dramatic jump to bonafide standout. Surrounded by some of the best runners in the state at the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville, Thomas ran a 20:24, placing sixth among an ultra competitive field in just her fourth race.
“That just kind of showed her that she can do that,” Gunter said. “She can stay at those times.”
Using the experience as a springboard, Thomas continued to run in the mid-20s down the stretch — earning second at the Hornet Invitational (20:26) and first at the local Run The Plank (20:37) to set up her personal-record run, which resulted in the individual Region 2-6A championship.
As the miles piled up, Thomas wore down a bit at the conclusion of her freshman season, finishing 22nd out of 213 runners at the state meet with a time of 21:09.29, but she’s made herself known in the running community.
“She still has a lot to learn, but she genuinely loves the sport from what I’ve gotten from her,” Gunter said. “She is on track to do great things for sure.”