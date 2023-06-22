Girls Soccer MVP bursts onto scene
Only a freshman, Frederica Academy’s Mary Ford Fitzjurls has accomplished everything possible in a short period. From starting for the Knights soccer team as an eighth-grader to being responsible for both goals in the state championship game, Fitzjurls has earned The News’ Girls Soccer MVP award.
Already comfortable with being one of the younger players on the team, Fitzjurls has grown up with the team through club seasons, and on this year’s team she felt she needed to be a leader more even if she didn’t the “seniority.”
“I definitely felt like I needed to do more, just because I know with the team we had ambitious goals with state,” Fitzjurls said. “Coach Gabe made that clear at the beginning of the season that that was the overall goal. Just from that, everyone felt that they needed to step up. We are a young team and we are only losing one girl. Everyone felt the added pressure. Halfway through the season, I went through a little divot. I started the season well and went through this valley — as coach Gabe called it — and luckily I was able to come out of it right before playoffs.”
In the regular season finale — having locked up the No. 3 seed for the playoffs — the Knights hosted Brookwood and for Fitzjurls, a moment she shared with her mom pregame allowed her to get out of her low point.
“Right before the game my mom put this pin that she gave me before the game, and she told me that she knew I wasn’t a captain but that I needed to step up and play like she knew I could play,” Fitzjurls said. “I feel like that allowed me to realize that even though I’m a freshman, I can still try and lead and be active in leadership.”
Feeling the need to step up, Fitzjurls said she talked with Coach Gabriel before the first playoff game against Westminster School.
“He was telling me that I had put so much pressure on myself and I felt the pressure from everything,” Fitzjurls said. “I remember he just told me that the only person that can hold myself to standards is me and that I was just playing to prove to myself that I can do what I know I could do, and that I wasn’t disappointing anyone if I wasn’t playing well. That really helped me and it lifted the weight off my shoulders and I told myself that this should be fun. It’s always been fun and now there is pressure, but it should still be fun through the pressure.”
Rolling through the Wildcats to a 5-0 victory, the Knights hosted Tiftarea with a state championship berth on the line. Having the ball at her feet, Fitzjurls was responsible for the assist on Katie Eckert’s outright winner to put the Knights into the championship game against region foe St. Andrew’s.
Sitting in the hotel lobby and having one last team bonding moment before the state championship game, Coach Gabriel told the team he had a surprise.
“Morgan Brian had written us a letter saying that she was so proud of us for getting to the state championships and just to remember to rally around our team and that there was pressure but soccer is supposed to be fun and bring us joy,” Fitzjurls said. “That was her main point to go out and have fun. That was the moment that I think hit most of us that we are going to the state championship.”
In the championship game, Fitzjurls scored and assisted on both goals to bring home the first soccer championship since the 2011 title team.
Finishing her freshman season with nine goals (two in playoffs), 12 assists (four in playoffs), and back-to-back years with an Olimpico goal, Fitzjurls earned GIAA Class 3A Player of the Year honors as well as All-State and All-Region awards.
Accomplishing everything by the end of her freshman year, Fitzjurls is even hungrier to keep her team at the top.
“I definitely had the moment of I’ve done this,” Fitzjurls said. “I’m proud of myself and this is what I’ve wanted, but now this gives me more drive to go forward. Now we are looking at next year’s state championship and keeping it going. We are trying to move forward and keep going because now I want another state championship, and I know the rest of the team does.”