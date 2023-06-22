Girls Soccer MVP bursts onto scene

Only a freshman, Frederica Academy’s Mary Ford Fitzjurls has accomplished everything possible in a short period. From starting for the Knights soccer team as an eighth-grader to being responsible for both goals in the state championship game, Fitzjurls has earned The News’ Girls Soccer MVP award.

