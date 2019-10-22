Food, drinks, football, and golf come together for an excellent cause Saturday when the Georgia Chapter of the Marty Lyons Foundation holds its seventh annual High Tide Classic on Jekyll Island on Saturday.
The Marty Lyons Foundation is an organization that fulfills the wishes of children ages 3-17 who have been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illness, and to help fund their mission, they’ve hosted the annual golf tournament.
The High Tide Classic will tee off from the Jekyll Island Club at 9 a.m., and it will additionally feature specialty holes, celebrity challenges, raffles and more.
And the excitement won’t be limited to the golf course this year as the Bash at the Beach Tailgate Party will also be held by the Morgan Center in Jekyll’s Historic District, where multiple college football games will be aired around the grounds.
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Tickets to the tailgate party cost $25 each, and it grants access to an event featuring live music, all you can eat food and drinks, and live and silent auctions headlined by memorabilia signed by sports legends past and present.
Among the autographed items up for auction include: football jerseys from players such as Lawrence Taylor, Bob Lilly, Paul Hornung, Eddie George, Hines Ward, Todd Gurley and Keanu Neal; items from baseball players, Joe Mogan, Nomar Garciaparra and Andruw Jones, and diecast cars from Brad Kaselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
In an effort to appeal to a wider range of demographics, the auctions will also include movie memorabilia from Harry Potter, Rocky, Captain America, Cheech and Chong, Star Trek, and more.
A couple of the organization’s wish recipients will also be in attendance to tell their stories.
All the revenue raised by the event goes directly to the children, and this year, the foundation’s goal is $20-30,000.
The Marty Lyons Foundation was founded in 1982 in the wake of a blessing and two tragedies in the life of Lyons — a consensus first-team All-American defensive tackle at Alabama before playing 11 seasons with the New York Jets from 1979-89.
Just as Lyons celebrated the birth of his eldest son, he suffered from the passing of his father and a young boy named Keith, whom he mentored. The foundation was created to grant a wish and provide terminally ill children a period of normalcy.
Since its founding, The Marty Lyons Foundation has granted more than 7,700 wishes in 13 states.
Lyons’ brother Phil Sr. headed up the Georgia Chapter of the foundation until handing the duties off to his son Phil Jr. two years ago.