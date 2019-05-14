Coastal Georgia women’s golf team is currently tied for 19th after day one of the NAIA Women’s Championship at the Lincoln Park Golf Club West Course on a 72-par 6,050-yard layout on Tuesday.
The Mariners shot a 28-over 316 as a team with sophomore Kylee Wheeler leading the way. She shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday and sits tied for 25th on the individual leaderboard.
Lauren Bird and Megan Ramer each shot 5-over 77 on the round. Keista Elder shot a 10-over 88, and Megan Thompson brought up the rear for the Mariners shooting a 20-over 92 on the day.
As a whole, the Mariners didn’t stay as consistent as some of their opponents, but their fate is in their own hands.
If Coastal can improve scores in the second round, they could avoid the cut, but all five golfers need to have better rounds today if they want to stay alive after 36 holes. Wheeler cannot do it all for the team, the Mariners need Bird and the others to step up on the big stage and make a move.
For the first round, Coastal paired up with Indiana Tech and Bellevue University. The Mariners tied with Indiana Tech and beat Bellevue by 11 strokes.
Oklahoma City University sits at the top of the team board with a 287 and holds a six-stroke lead over Dalton State who sits in second with a 293. The Rams were the only team to shoot under par on the day.
Coastal may not have a good shot at a team title, but Wheeler could make some moves on the leaderboard if she continues to shoot well.
Wheeler is currently seven strokes off Melissa Eldridge from Oklahoma City University who currently holds the No. 1 spot on the individual board. Eldridge shot 5-under 67 on the round and holds a three-stroke lead over second place.
She led the way in the team round shooting better than any of the girls on the other two groups. The closest was Katie Giant from Indiana State and her teammates Bird and Ramer who all shot 5-over.
Wheeler tees off with Indiana State’s Cecilia Heck (+7) and Bellevue’s Kim More (+13) today for round two of play. If she can stay consistent through the next couple rounds of play, Wheeler could make some moves on the individual leaderboard.
Round 2 for the Mariners looks identical to the first day as they take on Indiana State and Bellevue University with tee times starting at 8:14 a.m. and finishing at 8:46 a.m. on hole 10.