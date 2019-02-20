The Coastal Georgia men put together a 10-2 run over the final 3:12 of overtime to save its season Tuesday against Keiser University and advance to the semifinal round of The Sun Conference Tournament with a 86-85 victory.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Vidmantas Kaciuska and Devonta Leslie quickly closed a seven-point deficit before Coastal took its first lead since 13:18 in the second half on Elijah Goodman’s jumper with 1:15 to play.
The Seahawks took the lead back on a jump shot with just nine seconds remaining, but Jaylen Smallwood answered with the game winner on the other end with just three seconds on the clock to send the Mariners to the next round.
“We just kept fighting,” Coastal Georgia head coach Jesse Watkins said in a statement. “Our kids played hard. Their kids did, too. Our kids were just relentless. They came through.”
Keiser had also gone up by seven with fewer than eight minutes remaining in regulation before a quick Coastal flurry tied the game at 70 with just over five minute to play. The Seahawks again took a brief four-point lead in the final two minutes, but baskets by Smallwood and Goodman, and a few good defensive possessions sent the game into the extra period.
Keiser had three players score more than 20 points, Andrija Matic dropping a monster game with 24 points and 26 rebounds in the loss.
Smallwood scored a team-high 23 points for Coastal, and Leslie added 20 off the bench. Wade also chipped in 12 points, while Goodman notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five blocks.
“I’m happy for our guys,” Watkins said. “It’s good to see them experience a win like this with all we’ve been through this season with injuries and everything else. Now, we have to see if we can keep it rolling.”
With the win, Coastal improves to 16-13 on the season with a matchup against top-seeded Warner University in the conference tournament’s semifinals Friday. The Mariners lost both meetings against the regular-season champion Royals by a total of just 15 points combined.