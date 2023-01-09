The Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team returned to the Howard Coffin Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against Blue Mountain College, but they met a familiar result in an 85-70 loss.
The Mariners (2-13, 0-7 SUN Conference) put up a fight in an early back-and-forth start to the game that featured eight lead changes, but the Toppers (10-5, 4-4 SSAC) eventually began to pull away.
Rodney Wiley Jr., hit a 3-pointer shot at the halftime buzzer to slow the bleeding, but much of the damage was done as Coastal limped into the locker room trailing 40-29.
Blue Mountain led by as many as 20 points in the second half before Coastal made a late charge to trim the deficit in half with just over two minutes remaining in the contest, but the Mariners could claw no closer.
Lorenzo Ferrell led the charge for CCGA off the bench, scoring a team-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three assists in just 19 minutes.
After a stretch of three games in four days that included a road trip to Lake Wales, Florida, Coastal Georgia will finally get a few days off as it looks to snap a seven-game losing streak.
“We had a gauntlet,” said Mariners men’s head coach Jesse Watkins. “That’s no excuse… We’re pretty banged up with our minds right now.”
When Coastal Georgia tips off against Thomas University on Saturday, Watkins anticipates the full return of star senior forward Anthony Duncan, who played limited minutes over the weekend after leaving a game with an injury this past Thursday.
“He’s playing hard,” Watkins said. “He’s giving us everything he has.”
Despite his limited play, Duncan got the start Sunday and tallied 12 points in 24 minutes.
The whole team will get a few days to recover before embarking on one of its final four road games down the stretch of the campaign.
“We’re gonna be taking [Monday] off, then we’re gonna regroup on Tuesday” Watkins said. “We’re gonna see where our minds and our bodies are at.”