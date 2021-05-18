Coastal Georgia’s not ready to pack it in yet.
The Mariners bounced back from a loss in the program’s first ever game in the opening round of the NAIA Softball National Championship to stave off elimination with a pair of wins Tuesday in Waleska.
Starting the day with its back against the wall, Coastal defeated Cottey (Mo.) 5-1 victory to secure a rematch against bracket host Reinhardt, who it subsequently sent home in a 5-2 triumph.
In its first match of the bracket, Coastal Georgia fell behind 4-0 Reinhardt before it stepped into the batter’s box, but on Day 2, the Mariners appeared to find the form that produced 11 straight wins and a Sun Conference championship fewer than two weeks ago.
Coastal built its own 4-0 advantage before Cottey finally got on the board with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but that would be all freshman starter Hayley Dickerson would allow.
A day after exceeding 150 pitches in the Mariners’ opener, Dickerson went the distance in a relatively tidy 113 tosses, striking out nine.
Melani Jones continued her big tournament at the plate against Cottey, following up here 4-for-4 day in the opener with a 3-for-5 performance. Mary Waldron was 2-for-3 with a two-run triple to cap off CCGA’s three-run third inning.
Bryce Peacock went 2-for-5 in the contest, giving the Mariners an insurance run on an RBI single in the top of the seventh — then the TSC Freshman of the Year turned around and started Coastal’s second elimination game of the day.
Once again, Reinhardt scored in the first inning against Coastal Georgia, but this time it was only two runs despite a lead-off double, followed by an RBI triple. The Mariners also preemptively pushed across three runs of their own with the help of a couple of errors.
After surrendering two runs in the first, Peacock blanked Reinhardt over three more innings before ceding way to Ansley Bowen to deliver a scoreless fifth.
By that point, Coastal’s lead had grown back to three from a rally started when Julianna Bellflower reached on Reinhardt’s error of the contest. Bellflower advanced to second on Sarah Thinger’s single, and moved over to third when a walk to Peacock loaded the bases.
Jones stepped up to the plate and cashed in once more with an RBI base hit, and Waldron pushed across another run on a bases loaded walk.
Reinhardt had one last push though.
The host loaded the bases against Coastal with only one out, prompting Mariners head coach Mike Minik to call upon Dickerson for the save.
Climbing towards 300 pitches over two days, the freshman delivered once more, striking out consecutive Reinhardt batters to escape the threat without a blemish before retiring the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Now winners of 13 of its past 14 games, Coastal Georgia will need to win two in a row against Oregon Tech on Wednesday to extend its season into the NAIA Softball World Series.