Coastal Georgia’s softball team split their doubleheader on Wednesday against No. 23 Southeastern as the Fire won 3-2 in Game 1, and the Mariners took Game 2 by a score of 5-2.
Both teams battled it out during Game 1 as it came down to a walk-off single from Southeastern to win the game.
Southeastern struck with a two-RBI single to go up 2-0 on the Mariners.
The Mariners answered in the top of the third inning as Breanna Wells earned the RBI as she grounded out to make it 2-1.
Coastal’s defense hung tough through the sixth inning, keeping the Fire scoreless. The Mariners tied the ballgame up in the top of the seventh as Mary Waldron hit a solo home run to make it 2-2.
Starting pitcher, Hayley Dickerson lasted until the seventh inning when Ansley Bowen came in for relief with two on base and no outs. In Dickerson’s six innings, she gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking three.
Dickerson went 3-for-3 at the plate in Game 1 as she led the team. Waldron and Wells each had one RBI, as Waldron went 2-for-3 and Wells went 1-for-3 at the plate. Bryce Peacock also went 1-of-3 at the plate and scored the first run off Wells’ hit. Sarah Thinger and Melanie Jones were the other two to tally hits as Thinger went 1-of-4 and Jones 1-of-3.
Despite Southeastern’s walk-off winner in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Coastal Georgia didn’t let the close loss bother them as they came back aggressive in Game 2.
Peacock got the start for the Mariners and lasted until Southeastern hit a two-run home run to tie it at 2-2. She lasted 3 1/3 innings giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four and walking three.
Bowen came in for relief again in Game 2 as she and the defense retired her first eight batters. Among those, 23 of her 29 pitches were strikes. She gave up no runs on three hits and struck out four batters as well.
Coastal Georgia got their first two runs on the board after Waldron got an RBI hit-by-pitch, followed by Thinger getting walked with the bases loaded.
The Mariners kept the Fire scoreless after those two runs and continued to chip away at their pitching as they worked through three pitchers.
Coastal Georgia added two more runs off bases-loaded walks in the fifth as Rori Rhodes and Waldron each got walked. Finally, after earning four runs from walks, freshman Sarah Thinger was the first Mariner to drive in a run with her bat on a single to make it 5-2.
Bowen struggled in the seventh inning as the Fire attempted a comeback.
She buckled down with two on base and finished the final batter with a strikeout to give the Mariners the win.
Coastal Georgia improves to 17-7 on the season, and 5-5 in Sun Conference play.
Up next for the Mariners is a road trip to Warner University for a doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 is set for noon, with the second game to follow.