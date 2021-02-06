Coastal Georgia’s softball team kicked off their 2021 season on the road in Jacksonville Friday afternoon with a doubleheader against Trinity Baptist College.
The Mariners have waited 330 days to play a game again after COVID-19 abruptly halted their season after 19 games on March 12, 2020.
In his eighth season, coach Mike Minick said prep for this season had gone well with no COVID issues.
While Coastal hasn’t had any COVID-19 issues, The Sun Conference has implemented many changes for this season to happen.
Minick said they do temperature checks every day, they had to get COVID-19 tests when they got back to campus in January, and they’ll have them before games. However, the biggest change is there won’t be away fans allowed to games.
“We’re not allowing visiting spectators this year to games — only the home spectators, and you have to be on the guest list,” Minick said. “If you’re in college over there and you got an ID, or you got a staff ID, you can get in, but other than that, it would just be people that are on the guest list, but no visiting fans.”
Minick said it’s a shame because he feels like their fans are some of the best in the conference.
“We have a lot of parents that travel to every game, not just a home game,” Minick said. “So it’s a shame. I mean, there’s a couple of places that are still allowing it, but for the most part, anywhere we play, you won’t be able to do away fans.
“Especially for the seniors — really, it’s a shame. Last year, we didn’t get to play at all — we played 19 games, and they just stopped the season on March 12. Nobody got to play for a championship. You didn’t get to do anything — no awards at the end of the year. They’re trying to keep it safe to where we can get through the whole season. I guess it’s worth it, but it’s a shame.”
COVID-19 protocol isn’t the only change for the Mariners this season as they’ve had to replace long-time pitcher and hitter Paige Alt.
Luckily they return Ansley Bowen and Hayley Dickerson, who will be the Mariner’s primary starters.
“Hayley is more of a power pitcher, and Ansley is more of a change of pace pitcher,” Minick said. “She’s going to throw a lot of changeups — hit her spots real good and spin it real good. Hayley will throw it a little harder — a little more of a power pitcher.
“We play doubleheaders every time we play — they should be the two starting pitchers. I think they’ll both be really good. That’s why we were so good last year. They were both really good last year. It wasn’t just Paige.”
Bowen is a senior this season and started 10 games, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.03 ERA in 40 innings of work. Dickerson started 15 games and has a 5-1 record, including three shutouts. She has a 2.20 ERA in 35 innings.
While these two will be the go-to starters, there is also Gabi Merced, who pitched some in the past. Minick also said two freshmen would see action on the mound.
“The two freshmen are pitching really good — Bryce Peacock and Elizabeth McGovern,” Minick said. “We think we’ll be fine there. We hate that we don’t have Paige, obviously, but all those girls have stepped up and are pitching really good in practice. So we’re hoping that it’ll translate.”
Peacock and McGovern are half of the four newcomers as they join Sarah Thinger and Rori Rhodes. All four girls are going to see action this season and possibly start.
“All four of them are going to play a lot right away. Sarah Thinger and Rori Rhodes are two middle infielders that are going to play a lot at shortstop and second base for us,” Minick said. “Bryce Peacock, besides pitching, will start in the outfield for us to start the season. Then Elizabeth can play first base, but she pretty much is a pitcher, and she will pitch a lot, but she will not start pitcher when the season starts.”
Minick said his entire group of girls has put in the work this offseason. He said the senior leadership is there, and everyone is making sure to do their part.
“The kids we had last year or been on the team two or three years they’re all stepping up and playing good, but they’re all being pushed real hard on by the four freshmen,” Minick said. “We know one person is not going to replace Paige Alt as great of a pitcher and hitter she was, so collectively we’ve talked about everybody just having a good season and everybody playing better than they played last year.”
The goal remains the same, though for the Mariners.
“Our goals haven’t changed,” Minick said. “We were trying to win The Sun Conference Championship, just like we did two years ago — nothing’s changed. Play the game the right way, play hard, tough, and play to win every time you go out there. That’s what we do.”
Coastal Georgia will have their first home doubleheader today against Montreat College at 1 p.m., with the second game to follow.