The Mariners men’s basketball team opened their 2021-22 season with a nail-biting victory over Reinhardt University, 80-79.
After a 12-12 season in 2020-21, filled with postponed games and limited fan attendance, the Mariners opened the new season with an exciting game.
Having never faced the Eagles of Reinhardt, the Mariners gave the 600 plus fans at Howard Coffin Gym a treat.
Senior forward Elijah Goodman was the game’s leading scorer, posting 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. Teammates Jordan Parks and Anthony Duncan were the other two Mariners to score double-digit points. Parks scored 17 points (5-13 FG) and was one rebound short of a double-double to open the season. Duncan scored 10 points (5-9 FG) and tallied the lone block for the Mariners in the game.
With a 51-35 lead to start the second half, the Mariners let the Eagles back in the game, being outscored 44-29 in the second half. Tyler Smith, Moses Jones and Tafari Thomas scored 30 of the 44 points for the Eagles to get them within reach of spoiling the Mariners’ season opener.
Reinhardt tied the game at 71 with 2:36 left in the game. In the last 17 seconds of the game, it came down to free throws for the Mariners as they made all four free throws and forced the Eagles to shoot threes. Jones would make a last-second three to pull Reinhardt within one, but it was too little too late.
The men’s basketball team hosts Middle Georgia State College at 7 p.m. tonight at Howard Coffin Gym.
Women’s basketball
The Coastal Georgia Women’s basketball team lost their season opener to Brewton-Parker College, 80-73.
After a 13-11 season last year, the Mariner women turned the page with their new head coach Denise Hannah in charge.
Having jumped out to an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, Coastal trailed 35-34 going into the third quarter against the Barons.
Freshman Ajmanni Jefferson came off the bench and led the Mariners in scoring with 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in her debut game. Seniors SaQuira Porter and Nicole Hofmann were the other two Coastal players to score in the double figures in the loss. Porter scored 15 points (11-14 FT) and corraled five rebounds before fouling out. Hofmann scored 14 points and had three steals.
For the Barons, Micah Bess was the game’s leading scorer, scoring 20 points, with 12 points coming from behind the 3-point line. Her teammates Angel McRae and Madison Evans scored 16 and 14 points respectively. The trio scored 62.5 percent of the points for the team and helped push the team to victory.
The two schools will face each other again on Nov. 3 with the Barons hosting the Mariners.
Men’s Golf
The No. 4 Coastal Georgia men’s golf team finished its fall season with a fifth-place finish at the Keiser Kup at Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills,FLa. The Mariners faced tough competition, finishing behind four ranked schools in No. 1 Keiser University, No. 6 Southeastern University, No. 12 Point University, and No. 22 SCAD-Savannah.
Leading the way for the Mariners were sophomore George Langham and senior Jackson Lawlor. Not only did the pairing have a 1-over par or better round, both finished inside the top 20. Sophomore Marcus Reynolds finished 22nd shooting 16-over par. Seniors Chip Thompson and William Sharpe would finish tied for 23rd and tied for 42nd to help the Mariners secure fifth place.
Women’s Golf
To finish off the fall season, the women’s golf team came in eighth in the Chick-fil-et Collegiate Invite at Coosa Country Club in Rome. The eighth-place finish put the team in the middle of the pack to end their fall season. Sophomore Kristen Crooms was the best individual player for Coastal, shooting two rounds at 77, finishing 13th. Freshman Emmily Bickelmann capped off a strong start to her Coastal career, shooting a 161 and finishing tied for 26th, her best finish so far as a Mariner.
Seniors Presley Smith and Zara Alexander followed by sophomore Emma Day helped the team by finishing inside the top 75.