The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team is tied for seventh, heading into the final day of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
The Mariners are 21 strokes behind the leader Dalton State, who shot 284 on Thursday to lead second-place Point University by four shots.
Coastal shot a 290 total to move to 43 over on the tournament and are currently tied with Campbellsville and Cumberland University in Tennessee.
The 290 was the best Coastal has shot all-tournament after posting a 303 and 302 on the first two days.
Joe Tucker led Mariners with a 67 on the day and currently sits in a six-way tie for 19th place. He’s tied with Isaac Walker of Cumberland, Isac Wallin and Florian Benner of Keiser, Kane Ybarra of Our Lady of the Lake and Matthew Soucinek from Southeastern.
Chip Thompson shot a 74, but his first two days have him as the second-highest Mariner on the individual leaderboard as he’s in a four-way tie for 37th. He’s tied with Elliott Smith of Midway, Taylor Beckstead of Texas Wesleyan and Ryan van Der Kils of Point.
Jackson Lawlor had the second-lowest score on the day for the Mariners with a 72.
Shaun Margeson recorded a 77, and rounding out the Mariners was George Langham, who shot a 78 on the round. Langham is currently tied for 53rd place with Will Fore of Oklahoma City, Dominic Ramsey of Campbellsville, and Trevor Poole and Cole Stevens of Point.
Margeson is currently tied for 61st place, and Lawlor sits in solo 82nd.
“Joe Tucker had one of the best rounds today I’ve seen from a Coastal Georgia player ever,” said Coastal Georgia coach Mike Cook. “He shot a 67 in windy, wet, tough conditions and had a double bogey and one bogey, and it might be the low round of the day.
“Jackson came back very strong today. Chip was also solid. George hung in there with 78, and Shaun hung tough could not buy a putt. Five over par today was a very good score that we needed.”
Leading the individual portion heading into the final day is Corey Matthey of Morningside College. After three days of play, he currently sits at 6-under, 207 total for the tournament.
Logan Smith of William Woods is in second place at 2 under, four strokes behind Matthey.
The top five teams going into the final day are Dalton State at 22 over, Point University at 26 over, Keiser University at 28 over, Texas Wesleyan at 34 over and Bellevue University-NE at 39 over.
Coastal Georgia will be paired up with Campbellsville and Cumberland University for the final day with tee times starting at 8:39 a.m. and will go through 9:15 a.m.