Coastal Georgia continues to stockpile talent on its men’s golf team.
Watkinsville native Marcus Reynolds committed to the Mariners ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, providing more depth to the top-ranked team in the NAIA.
Reynolds played his prep golf at North Oconee High School and John Milledge Academy, where he earned a spot on the GISA All-State Team is final two seasons.
“Ray Cutright, who gave me one of my first jobs as a golf instructor many years ago helped me find and recruit Marcus,” said Coastal men’s golf coach Mike Cook, “He insisted I come watch Marcus play. After watching him play a few holes I was overwhelmed with his golf game. He is a very talented young man and I look forward to having him on our team next year.”
Reynolds started his prep golf career as an eighth-grader at John Milledge and made appearances on the named GISA All-Region in 2016 and 2017. He was also named Georgia Junior PGA Player of the Year in 2017 among the 14-15 age division.
After finishing as the low medalist at the Region 4-3A Championship, Reynolds placed among the top 6 at the state tournament, earning him a spot on the all-state team.
In search of a new challenge, Reynolds transferred to North Oconee for his junior season — proving his game travels by helping his team finish second at the GHSA Class 4A State Tournament and finishing fourth individually, landing on the GHSA All-State team.
Reynolds also played in the Cutright-Ploeger Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2019 which his team won the latter two years.
Unfortunately, his senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before he had another opportunity to challenge for an individual state title, but he should have plenty of chances to compete for a national championship at Coastal Georgia.
Women’s golf adds Emma Day
The Coastal Georgia women’s golf team is also bringing in reinforcements, adding 2019 state champion Emma Day to the roster.
While at Pierce County, Day led the Bears to three area championships in addition to the Class 3A state title her junior season. She was awarded all-area and all-state awards in 2019 as she finished sixth individually at state.
Day’s senior season came to an abrupt end due to the spread of COVID-19, but she was chosen as the 2020 Girl’s Golfer of the Year by 912 Sports Magazine.
In addition to her athletic prowess, Day figures to be a boon for Coastal Georgia in the classroom as well as an honor graduate with eight years of perfect attendance.