Coastal Georgia came up empty-handed in a Sun Conference doubleheader over the weekend when the team fell 3-1 against St. Thomas on Sunday.
The doubleheader began Saturday when the Mariners dropped an 8-5 contest in the 10th inning of Game 1. Game 2 was suspended by an afternoon thunderstorm with Coastal batting in the bottom of the second.
On Saturday, the Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with Paige Alt’s towering two-run home run to centerfield looking as if it might signify the beginning of a big day at the plate. Breanna Burgett scored Kylie Young on a two-out double to continue to early success.
But Coastal was limited to just five hits and two runs over the final nine innings as the lineup’s production slowed tremendously.
On most Alt outings, five runs is plenty enough to secure a win, but St. Thomas was able to get to the Coastal ace early in Game 1.
The Bobcats got two runs back on three hits in the top of the second, and they tacked on a single run in the third and the fourth to take a 4-3 lead and chase Alt from the game with nine hits and four earned runs over four innings of work.
Coastal loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, and though only one run would score on the ensuing double play, it was the game-tying run.
With Ansley Bowen in the game in relief of Alt, the Mariners held the Bobcats off the board until the top of the eighth, when they pushed across a run on a single following a pair of walks, but Coastal Georgia answered on Burgett’s RBI double in the bottom half of the frame to further extend the game.
But St. Thomas again broke the deadlock in the 10th, this time scoring three runs, and Coastal Georgia couldn’t respond, instead going down in order.
Inclement weather forced the Mariners to wait a day before trying to salvage a split, but they were unable to summon their offense Sunday.
Coastal only managed four hits and a single run in Game 2 as it continued to struggle at the plate following the first inning of Game 1.
“We scored (three) runs in the final 16 innings of these the two games. You don’t win like that,” Mariners head coach Mike Minick said in a statement.
Once again, Coastal struck first against St. Thomas on Young’s RBI single to right field in the bottom of the third. Mary Waldron drew a walk with two outs, and Alt followed with a single to bring Young to the plate.
Waldron’s bunt single in the bottom of the fifth would be the Mariners’ only hit over the final four innings.
The Bobcats tied the game in the top of the fourth when its leadoff hitter reached on a error and later came around to score, and two innings later, they tacked on two runs in the sixth to take the 3-1 lead on a two-run double to deep right.
Alt took the loss on the mound as the third pitcher used by Coastal, though she had half of the team’s hits, as the Mariners fell to 20-15 on the season and 10-6 in the conference.
The consecutive losses at the hands of St. Thomas represented the first time Coastal has been swept in the eight TSC doubleheaders it’s played this year.
Unfortunately for Coastal Georgia, the sweep came at a bad time as it is now a game back of USC-Beaufort in the conference standings after going into the weekend tied for the league lead.
The Mariners will open a non-conference doubleheader against Trinity Baptist at home Thursday at 3 p.m. before traveling to Thomasville to play two TSC games against Thomas University on Saturday.
“We will get back to work this week. We’ll work hard on our hitting and hopefully be ready to play again Thursday and Saturday,” Minick said.