Coastal Georgia softball may have claimed the regular season conference championship, but fell short of winning the Sun Conference tournament championship as the Mariners got eliminated on Friday.
Thomas defeated the Mariners 6-3 and sent Coastal home packing.
Similar to the game against Webber, the Mariners couldn’t find a way to put points on the board and hold the opponents from scoring. Coastal only collected four hits on the game versus the Night Hawks 10 runs.
Ansley Bowen started on the mound for Coastal. She pitched all seven innings giving up six runs on ten hits.
Bowen retired two batters and walked three.
Bowen received the loss and finished the season with a 10-8 record.
The Mariners immediately gave up a run in the top of the first inning to Thomas off a wild pitch. Coastal was able to get out of the top of the inning without any further damage. In the bottom of the first, the Mariners scored off a Paige Alt home two-run homer. This bomb was Alt’s 10th of the season.
Bowen and the defense got three quick outs in the second inning. Coastal scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the second off a single from Alt that allowed Michaela Manley to reach home.
Alt went 2-of-4 from the plate and earned all three RBI’s for the Mariners. Mary Waldon went 1-of-3 from the plate scoring with Alt on her home run.
Thomas started slow, but it didn’t take long for the Nighthawks to take the lead and keep it. The Nighthawks had a three-run fourth inning that gave them a 4-3 advantage. All three scores came off one hit, a three-run homer from Amy Latner that she sent sailing over the center field wall.
The Nighthawks finished off the Mariners with two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Addyson Mauldin hit a two-RBI single that allowed Hannah Wilde and Gaby Mora to reach.
Rebecca Boesen started for Thomas, but after giving up two runs on a single hit and walking a batter, the Nighthawks looked for help elsewhere. She pitched two-thirds of the first inning. Emily Bowne came in to relieve Boesen, and in her two-thirds innings pitched she gave up one run on three hits.
Finally Shealah Brown came in to finish it off for the Nighthawks. She pitched the final five and two-thirds innings and didn’t give up a hit or run. Brown struck out four batters and walked one. She received the win and improved her record to 8-8 on the season.
Thomas went on to play Warner in another elimination game on Friday afternoon.
The winner of the Sun Conference tournament championship receives an automatic bid to the NAIA national championship.
Coastal will not likely receive an invitation because it wasn’t nationally ranked or had any Top-25 votes in the last poll before the tournament. The Mariners finished 28-19 on the season.
“It was a disappointing way to end the season. The pitching was a little off today, and the Thomas pitcher has given us a lot of trouble this season, and she did again today,” head coach Mike Minick said in a statement.
“We will build on our great regular season and use this tournament experience to help us be better prepared next year.”