Coastal Georgia, men’s golf team, finished second with a 6-over 870 score in The Sun Conference Championship golf tournament on Tuesday at Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club.
Playing at Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club’s par-72, 7,054 yard course, South Carolina Beaufort won the championship with a score of 3-over 867.
The Mariners finished out the final round of play with the lowest score, shooting a 3-under.
Mark David Johnson paced Coastal on Tuesday and finished with a 67 in the final round of the tournament.
“Mark David played today like he’s ranked No. 1 in the nation,” head coach Mike Cook said. “He played great today, tied for the low round and came through big and gave us a chance to win.”
Chip Thompson finished the highest in the individual portion for Coastal. He took fourth place shooting 2-under 214 overall and a 1-over 73 in the final round.
Johnson finished sixth in the individual rankings, shooting par.
Eli Scott shot a 73 on Tuesday, and Jackson Lawlor shot a 72. They both finished the tournament with scores of 220 and tied for 12th on the individual leader board. Kyle Kidd rounded out the Mariners score with a 74 on Tuesday. He finished the tournament with a 14-over 230.
“Overall it was a very good team effort by the boys,” Cook said. “We shot our best round of the week 285 3-under par and low team round of the day, but we came up a little short.”
Despite falling to South Carolina Beaufort, Coastal Georgia racked up some hardware in the conference awards.
Johnson was named Conference Player of the Year after his performance on the course this year. Coastal awarded him as the Men’s Student-Athlete of the Year as well on April 23. He ranks as the No. 1 player in NAIA and has five career wins in two years, the most in Coastal Georgia’s history. Johnson has now won three straight tournaments.
“He is very deserving of this award as he works hard and has very long days in practice. He does well in school, and is our team leader,” Cook said in a statement. “He does more than what I ask of him, which might be why he’s the No. 1 ranked player in the country.”
The Mariners didn’t finish there, Michael Spinger received the Academic All-Conference award.
Of the 15 players selected for the All-Conference team, four Mariners were on the list. The four Coastal players who made it are Johnson, Scott, Lawlor, and Kidd. Thompson got All-Tournament team with his fourth-place finish in the individual tournament.
Coastal rounded out its accolades with Cook receiving Coach of the Year award.
Coastal Georgia’s next tournament will be the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The Mariners received an automatic bid for being ranked No. 1 in the country. Round one begins on May 21, and the tournament lasts through the 24th.
“They played great all year long,” Cook said of his team. “We haven’t had a bad performance all year. We have won seven of the nine events and placed second in the other two. We’re a very consistent team and a very confident team.
“They’re disappointed we didn’t come through this weekend because no team in this conference had beaten us. Sometimes you play well and get beat, and sometimes you don’t play so hot and come ahead; it’s how the game works. Now we have to look past it and get ready for nationals.”