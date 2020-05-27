Coastal Georgia head women’s basketball coach Roger Hodge went about 180 miles up the coast to pick up a commitment from a 5-foot-7 guard from North Charleston, S.C.
South Carolina AA state champion Ca’Vashia Johnson will join the Mariners next season to help shore up some lost depth in the Coastal backcourt.
“We needed to add a quality perimeter player to our team, and we were very fortunate to come across Ca’Vashia,” Hodge said. “She is an explosive scorer and sees the floor extremely well. I also love what I have seen her do defensively. Ca’Vashia’s is used to winning. I believe that is an important mentality to have when trying to build on the success that we have.”
Johnson was an All-Region 6-AA selection each of her four seasons at North Charleston High School, and she was named Region 6-AA Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior — earning a spot on the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association in each of those three seasons.
After leading her team to a region title and Lower State championship, Johnson scored a game-high 17 points to help North Charleston capture the program’s first state championship since 1984.
For her prep career, Johnson averaged 12.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 steals per game. As a senior, Johnson produced 13.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per contest, which earned her a selection for the South Carolina North-South All-Star Game.
Johnson should also contribute to the Mariners’ program off the court.
“I am very impressed with Vashia’s character and academic performance,” Hodge said. “She is at or near a perfect GPA. (North Charleston head coach) Haley Weed has done a wonderful job developing her talent.
“Coach Weed has built one of the best programs in the state of South Carolina, so we are getting a player with a solid foundation. We could not be more excited about what Ca’Vashia Johnson adds to Mariner basketball.”
Coastal volleyball adds McKenzie James to squad
The Mariners’ first-year volleyball coach Israel Delgado landed his first recruit at Coastal Georgia in Bradenton, Fla., native McKenzie James.
James has played club volleyball since she was in sixth grade — her 17U team finishing third in an 129-team field at AAU Nationals — and she played four years at Bradenton Christian School, going 64-38 over her prep career.
“She has received numerous awards including Defensive Player of the Year her junior season,” Delgado said in a statement. “She will help us have better ball control and impact our team in our defensive game.
“I am so excited and the Mariners are lucky to have her with us.”
James also played beach volleyball at Bradenton Christian, and she was selected as the team’s MVP as a junior. She’ll begin her career at College of Coastal Georgia as a criminal justice major.